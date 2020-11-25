Although Nashua aldermen approved a new contract for city firefighters on Tuesday, Mayor Jim Donchess said recently that he may consider his veto option.
“The Board of Aldermen and I agree on many things, but in this area there has been some fundamental disagreement,” said Donchess, stressing his opposition to building unsustainable budgets.
On Tuesday, the board voted 12-2, with one member abstaining, to adopt the new bargaining agreement with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 789 that includes salary and benefit increases of more than 15% throughout the four-year contract.
“I have to consider the veto power,” Donchess said last week, stressing the city’s rise in health care costs, pension costs and an anticipated $6 million loss in state education aid next year.
Thomas Wholey, president of Local 789, said that although the overall cost of the contract is a 15.8% increase, that percentage includes retirement, insurance and salary; the wage increases represent about 10% of that number, he explained.
“What I see in this contract is really a model for what we should be striving for as we are negotiating with collective bargaining agreements,” said Alderman David Tencza, referencing a medical benefit incentive. With health care costs on the rise, even if the city is paying employees a little more in wages, there will still be healthcare cost savings in the long run, according to Tencza.
Under the new contract, Wholey said firefighters recognized health savings accounts and took 4% off cost-of-living concessions. Furthermore, he said while other city departments have multiple union contracts, the firefighters have just one bargaining agreement for all 165 members up through the rank of captain.
According to Donchess, the health care plan derived by fire officials does not meet the needs of the city and will actually raise health care costs instead of reduce them.
“In my opinion, this is more than the city can afford at this time,” he said of the contract, explaining aldermen have stressed the importance of uniformity across bargaining agreements.
Nashua firefighters have been working without a contract for about 16 months.
Alderman Tom Lopez said that while the city must consider the concerns of taxpayers, there should also be the flexibility to look at each union individually and evaluate their needs. The fire department offers an extremely important service, added Lopez.
Alderman Ernest Jette, who opposed the contract, said an average salary increase of 4% each year is too expensive. While researching pay scales for firefighters elsewhere, Jette said he believes the salaries for Nashua firefighters are appropriate.