As plans are being formalized for a Black Lives Matter vigil this weekend in the Gate City, the mayor and superintendent of schools are urging that these types of events take place peacefully.
“I understand that there are some public events on the horizon for the community to share their frustration, pain and hope. I ask that the Nashua students and staff do it in a way that is safe and non-violent,” Superintendent Jahmal Mosley of the Nashua School District said just days after graffiti was painted on an outside wall at Nashua High School North.
Mosley described the incident as vandalism, not activism, saying there is an appropriate way to protest and make voices heard.
“Resorting to violence and graffiti is not the proper way to demonstrate or express anger and frustration,” he said in an open letter to the community. Mosley said many students, parents and educators have reached out to him expressing pain, sorrow and frustration with George Floyd’s killing; Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white police officer on May 25 while in custody in Minneapolis.
Mosley said he supports peaceful protests that yield awareness to injustice, adding he has no tolerance for racism and hopes that this moment can be a turning point in America.
Nashua’s Black Lives Matter vigil, which will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Greeley Park, 100 Concord St., is being organized by Black Lives Matter Nashua, Southern New Hampshire Outreach for Black Unity and the Greater Nashua area Branch of the NAACP.
“Nashua is a microcosm of America, and our diversity is what makes us resilient and strong. It is what makes our students better prepared for the world and it is part of who we are,” said Mosley. “As we explore different methods to cope with recent events, finding the right tone and tenor of our voices, the struggle will not always be perfect.”
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess said Wednesday that there are many in the black community and beyond who are hurting because of the Floyd murder and similar tragedies throughout the nation.
“We want to be in solidarity with the people who are suffering. We want to make it clear we do not approve of this kind of action as we saw in Minneapolis,” said Donchess.
He is confident that the Nashua Police Department is well trained and well led, and that it understands the responsibility of using only reasonable force when necessary.
The city’s police force works hard to ensure that Nashua is a community where everyone is welcomed, according to the mayor, who said the city has a committee on race and justice that has open dialogues with the police department and others to help connect residents of all races.
In response to Floyd’s murder, Donchess said, “People understand that their kids could be subject to this kind of thing and really, in Nashua, there is always the caution that you have to be careful in a way that white parents don’t really need to do.”
While there have been peaceful protests throughout the nation in recent days, Donchess said some of the demonstrations have led to looting and arson.
“Of course we do not want that to happen here. We want to show our feelings peacefully, but without violence,” he said.
Students in Bedford have also scheduled a peaceful demonstration that will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday along the Route 101 sidewalk.
“As students in Bedford, we know that this town is not free of racism. In light of recent events, we want to come together to show that we will not allow any more police brutality, and to call for an end to systematic racism,” said Penelope van der Meer, a senior who will graduate this weekend.
Student organizers are urging participants to bring signs, wear masks and stay six feet apart during the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Bedford.