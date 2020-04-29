Given the state of the economy and the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis, some Nashua officials are questioning whether fundraising efforts for the future downtown performing arts center will still be viable.
For now, the fundraising team has stopped solicitation for the capital campaign that seeks about $4 million in private donations required before the city can move forward with its $15.5 million bond for the project.
“Is there a point where we reevaluate our funding mechanism and say ‘is this never going to get where it is going?’” asked Alderman Tom Lopez.
Lopez said the city will be working throughout the next several months to stabilize the impact of COVID-19 to ensure that hospitals are not being overwhelmed and that businesses are recovering.
He questioned whether it is appropriate to ask people to donate money in an economic recession, saying there might be an alternative way to reach the goal, including bonding whatever remains in the fundraising gap.
“I don’t see a very rosy outlook for this proceeding anytime quickly,” said Lopez, adding it would be challenging asking donors to support the arts center when nonprofits will also be in need of donations.
“ … And then we are going to have to convince people that they are going to want to go to a performing arts center after we just spent however many months convincing them that social distancing is important and masks. It seems if we want this to happen, we have to take a larger stake as a city in it -- not put it on donors, but start looking at structural supports for it,” he said.
When aldermen approved the $15.5 million bond for the arts center two years ago, it came with the provision that $4 million would first need to be raised for the project to move forward; the committee has 16 months to raise those funds.
Tim Cummings, director of economic development, said new market tax credits are being sought from the federal government, and the city should know by June or July whether those are obtainable. Those credits offer tax breaks to those who invest in eligible communities. According to Cummings, the architecture and design team still plans to have construction documents ready by mid-summer.
Alderman Ernest Jette asked whether it makes sense to continue spending money on an architect and fundraising coordinator if fundraising efforts are on hold.
Cummings said the contract with the fundraising coordinator ends on April 30, though there is an existing contract with the architect and construction manager.
“I would not encourage any action to stop that work unless you want to just stop the project in its entirety,” he said.
Alderman Ben Clemons said city officials should wait until they know whether new market tax credits will be granted, explaining aldermen have the flexibility to increase the bond at that time, if necessary.
He urged aldermen not to “jump the gun” and make any drastic changes until the status of the additional funding is confirmed.
“I don’t think we need to try any harder to argue at this point that we are going to need an economic anchor to come out of this, and the performing arts center has every sign of being that. I just don’t know if the approach we are taking should continue without taking into account the impact it will have on other nonprofits,” Lopez said.