Economic fallout and uncertainty from the coronavirus crisis have prompted Nashua officials to question whether fundraising efforts for the future downtown performing arts center should be abandoned in favor of a larger bond issue.
For now, the fundraising team has stopped solicitations for the capital campaign, which must come up with $4 million in private donations before the city can move forward with a $15.5 million bond for the project.
“Is there a point where we reevaluate our funding mechanism and say, ‘Is this never going to get where it is going?’” asked Alderman Tom Lopez.
Lopez said that in the next several months, the city will be concentrating on making sure hospitals aren’t overwhelmed and businesses are recovering in the wake of COVID-19.
He questioned whether it is appropriate to ask people to donate money in an economic recession, saying alternative ways might be available to reach the goal, including bonding whatever remains in the fundraising gap.
“I don’t see a very rosy outlook for this proceeding anytime quickly,” Lopez said.
He pointed out that donors would be asked to support the arts center at a time that other nonprofits also are in need of donations.
“And then we are going to have to convince people that they are going to want to go to a performing arts center after we just spent however many months convincing them that social distancing is important and masks,” he said. “It seems if we want this to happen, we have to take a larger stake as a city in it — not put it on donors, but start looking at structural supports for it.”
When aldermen approved the $15.5 million bond for the arts center two years ago, it came with the provision that $4 million would need to be raised first. The committee was given 16 months to secure the money.
Tim Cummings, director of economic development, said new market tax credits are being sought from the federal government, and the city should know by June or July whether those are obtainable. Those credits offer tax breaks to those who invest in eligible communities. According to Cummings, the architecture and design team still plans to have construction documents ready by mid-summer.
Alderman Ernest Jette asked whether it makes sense to continue spending money on an architect and fundraising coordinator if fundraising efforts are on hold.
Cummings said the contract with the fundraising coordinator ends on April 30, though they have a contract with the architect and construction manager.
“I would not encourage any action to stop that work unless you want to just stop the project in its entirety,” he said.
Alderman Ben Clemons said city officials should wait until they know whether new market tax credits will be granted, explaining aldermen have the flexibility to increase the bond at that time, if necessary.
He urged aldermen not to “jump the gun” and make any drastic changes until the status of the additional funding is confirmed.
“I don’t think we need to try any harder to argue at this point that we are going to need an economic anchor to come out of this, and the performing arts center has every sign of being that. I just don’t know if the approach we are taking should continue without taking into account the impact it will have on other nonprofits,” Lopez said.