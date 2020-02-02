NASHUA — The Nashua Police Athletic League is preparing for an extensive transformation to its Ash Street facility.
Although the brunt of the work will take place in May, preliminary renovations are set to begin next month when an elevator will be installed at the building — just a small portion of the work that will be completed by Building on Hope.
“We are going to have a state-of-the-art facility in the toughest area of our city, and we are looking forward to what we are going to do with that for our kids,” said Shaun Nelson, executive director of Nashua PAL. “This is something that we dreamed about.”
Building on Hope is a community organization that offers improvements to nonprofit facilities. Last year, the group announced that Nashua PAL was selected among 15 nonprofit organizations for Building on Hope’s newest restoration initiative.
“What we plan to do is come in for 10 days in May and completely renovate this building. We expect to raise over $800,000,” Jonathan Halle, Building on Hope co-chair, told city officials this week.
The PAL facility at Youth Safe Haven, 52 Ash St., will be nearly gutted and completely renovated. Halle compared it to an extreme makeover with 15 newly designed rooms, the addition of a kitchen and more.
“We are essentially going to get a building that is worth a million bucks,” said Nelson. “ … Our plan is to transform the Tree Streets from the inside, out.”
About 100 contractors, several interior designers and other partners will help to make the project a reality, according to Halle.
Although the elevator will be installed in the coming weeks, the main project is set to take place during 10 days in May. About 200 volunteers will be on site each day to complete the work, he explained.
“We are truly a barn-raising group of New Hampshire residents that, for the last 12 years, have raised more than $5 million,” Halle said of Building on Hope.
The organization has completed five projects for various nonprofit groups in Amherst, Manchester and Concord, including renovations to the Manchester Police Athletic League and the Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire in Concord.
This will be a complete transformation for Nashua PAL, and it is the ideal way of paying it forward to a group that has done so much for the community, said Halle.
In mid-April, Nashua PAL will be temporarily relocating its services to a local church to ensure that its programs continue throughout the renovation process; the work is expected to be completed on May 17.
“We are going to take over the world after that,” said Nelson.
Founded in 1989, Nashua PAL currently serves more than 2,000 area youth and offers about 16 different programs focusing on homework tutoring, computer learning, football and spirit programs and other initiatives highlighting healthy fitness and educational activities.
Halle said Nashua PAL was selected for the next Building on Hope project because of its core mission, positive impact on city youth and its need for an updated facility.