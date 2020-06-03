Nashua officials on Tuesday reallocated more than $450,000 to the city’s proposed police and fire budgets despite the mayor’s recommendation to cut those spending requests.
“I have some reservations about what was done,” Mayor Jim Donchess said on Wednesday. “ … I am concerned about building unsustainable budgets."
About $207,000 from the police department’s proposed budget was initially cut by the mayor in an effort to keep the division’s budget within a 2.25 percent spending increase, however the aldermen's budget review committee opted to restore that funding using money that would have been earmarked for the city’s capital equipment reserve fund.
Similarly, the committee chose to restore $245,000 to the fire department’s proposed budget, which represents a significant portion of what the mayor initially cut from the fire department’s requested spending plan.
“Making a budget is never a perfect answer,” said Donchess, explaining the challenge of maintaining quality service while also balancing the needs of taxpayers.
In adjusting Donchess’ proposed fiscal year 2021 budget, the committee also removed $1 million allocated for Nashua Public Library plaza renovations. In addition, $700,000 in one-time state funds for educational priorities was removed from the city’s contingency account to further offset taxes; the $700,000 is part of $2.9 million in extra state education aid given to Nashua.
Alderman Richard Dowd stressed that the extra education aid is not part of the school board’s budget, but rather additional funds from the state. He also noted that the school district is set to receive an extra $3 million in aid to assist with COVID-19 expenses.
“I just want to make sure we are not balancing the budget on the backs of our children,” said Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly, explaining that the school district was hoping to use that contingency money for computers, English Language Learner teachers, deferred maintenance and more.
John Griffin, the city's chief financial officer, said the school budget is about $150 million, yet the city only receives $38 million in state aid. City taxpayers are responsible for paying most of the funding for the school department, he added.
“So, for years we have been complaining the state has not been providing us with enough money to support education,” said Alderman Ernest Yette. Yet now, the same year the city receives extra aid, a portion of that money is being used to reduce the tax rate instead of being earmarked for education, he said.
This is the wrong approach to take, according to Jette, who said it seems like a misuse of education money that is being provided by the state.
“We have shorthanded our school system for years now and I think it is starting to catch up with us,” he added.
Alderman Ben Clemons pointed out that the school district, with its proposed budget, will be able to hire 17 new employees.
“It is not a misappropriation,” Clemons said of using a portion of the state education aid to offset property taxes, which he said has been done before. He stressed that most of the city’s education money is raised through property taxes.
The mayor’s proposed $284.6 million general fund budget is a 3.25 percent increase over the current spending plan. The total proposed budget, which includes special revenue and enterprise funds, is $333,277,345.
Griffin said that after the committee’s changes on Tuesday that the tax rate, which would have been a 4.5 percent increase, is now closer to a 3.79 percent increase.
If the committee’s newly proposed budget is adopted by the full Board of Aldermen, it would increase the tax rate from $21.76 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to about $22.59, which would result in a $208 increase for a home assessed at $250,000.
The committee could make further adjustments before the budget is presented to aldermen for a vote.