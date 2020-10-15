Nashua officials have approved another $8 million for a downtown performing arts center, almost a third of which will be used to build a parking garage, bringing the project’s tab to $25 million.
“Let’s not be short sighted. Let’s look at the people who will be attending the events at the performing arts center and allow them to enjoy their evening with plenty of adjacent parking to the facility,” Alderman Michael O’Brien said this week.
The Board of Aldermen voted 12-3 to approve an additional $5.5 million bond for the performing arts center and an accompanying $2.5 million bond to build a lower level public parking complex as part of the abutting School Street Flats apartment project. Aldermen had previously OK’d a $15.5 million bond for the arts center at the former Alec’s Shoe store on Main Street.
Alderman Ernest Jette voted against the new bond, which totaled $8 million for the arts center and parking project.
“People were hardly overwhelmingly in favor of this when, at the time, it was a $15.5 million project. Now it is a $25 million project,” Jette said.
A 2017 non-binding referendum asking the public’s opinion on the arts center indicated that 51% of voters supported the project.
A $4 million requirement for private donations and tax credits has nearly been met, officials said.
“We need to get this done now,” said Alderman Richard Dowd, noting construction costs will only increase if there is a delay.
The $8 million bond to cover additional funds for the arts center and the public parking complex will be paid through a Tax Increment Financing District.
“This doesn’t sound like a good deal to me,” said Jette, explaining the new bond will cost about $426,500 a year, and the revenue from the School Street Flats apartment building included in the financing district will bring in tax revenue of up to $300,000 a year.
The public parking garage will be constructed on the lower level of the new apartment complex, though apartment residents will not use the new public parking spaces, officials said.
“The key here is that the spirit of the (arts center) project is still well intact,” said Alderman Ben Clemons.
Alderman Tom Lopez agreed that this is the time to get the performing arts center built, as well as the additional housing.
“It is time to move forward,” Lopez said.