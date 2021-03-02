With outdoor dining tentatively set to return to downtown Nashua on March 15, efforts are being made to improve the experience and aesthetics of the program aimed to boost restaurant sales.
Although the city rented concrete barriers last year that separated traffic from diners, the city has since bought those barriers. Last week, an aldermanic committee recommended the installation of the barriers on or around March 15 to allow for St. Patrick’s Day festivities to take place outside.
This year, plans have already been made to once again narrow Main Street by reducing it from four lanes to two lanes to allow space for outdoor dining.
“Overall, I do not disagree with the fact that there were concerns or criticism from some folks who disliked it,” said Tim Cummings, economic development director.
However, Cummings stressed that the majority of residents, downtown merchants and restaurant owners were very pleased with the expanded outdoor dining program and are eager for it to return.
“Everyone has suggestions on how we can improve upon it,” he added.
One of those recommendations is to beautify or enhance the concrete barriers that are expected to be back on Main Street in two weeks.
The city recently released a request for proposals seeking artist renderings for about 1,100 linear feet of concrete barriers. The goal is to improve the look of Main Street while also generating awareness of public art, according to Cummings.
“We are trying to bring some art and beauty to the downtown,” he said.
Alderman Ernest Jette questioned whether the barriers could instead be spray painted a uniform color to enhance their appearance while avoiding a “graffiti-looking result,” noting the importance of enhancing aesthetics.
“Graffiti itself is not what people consider to be vandalism or an unlikeable art style,” said Alderman Tom Lopez, who is active with Nashua’s Positive Street Art organization.
In addition to the expanded outdoor dining and the installation of the barriers, the committee also recommended the implementation of select 15-minute parking spaces, free of charge, to allow restaurants to facilitate curbside pickup orders.
“We will be tweaking this and making adjustments as we reevaluate,” said Cummings.
One downtown resident voiced concerns about the expanding outdoor dining, maintaining it made living downtown very difficult last year.
“All of the parking in front of my building was removed,” said Chris Boulos of 68 East Pearl St. It became laborious to unload groceries, he said, adding that Amazon would not deliver packages to his building because of the barriers, or they would deliver the packages to the wrong location.
Boulos said the downtown dining made walking on sidewalks challenging, as there often wasn’t ample space for pedestrians. While the expanded dining helped restaurants, it made shopping and patronizing other establishments more difficult, he contended.
“Downtown businesses will suffer at the expense of restaurants,” Boulos told city officials, suggesting that the barriers be installed in mid-May instead of March, and be removed at the end of September instead of mid-November.
Cummings said that all downtown merchants are welcome to use the expanded right-of-ways, meaning if retail establishments wish to display clothing racks or other items, that is perfectly acceptable and welcomed.