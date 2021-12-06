NASHUA -- Police Chief Michael Carignan, who has held the job for a little more than two years in the Gate City, has signaled his intention to retire, the city Police Commission announced Monday.
The three-member Commission also announced Carignan's replacement without any formal application process, although Commission Chairman Jim Tollner said the commission interviewed several candidates before settling on Deputy Chief Kevin Rourke.
That process doesn't sit well with Mayor Jim Donchess.
"I believe there should have been a public hiring process with open interviews so that the people of Nashua could see who was considered for this important position," he said in a statement. He said Rourke was a good choice and thanked Carignan for his years of service. Carignan has not talked to Donchess about the retirement, he said.
In Nashua, the Police Commission, which is appointed by the governor, has the power to hire and fire staff. Donchess' effort to give the mayor and aldermen the power to nominate and appoint commissioners.
A long-term police department official, Rourke has been deputy police chief since 2019.
Tollner said Carignan announced his intention to retire and take a private sector job several weeks ago when he met with the commission. Tollner was not surprised, given Carignan's work and reputation in greater Nashua, he said.
"You just know people are looking for someone like that," Tollner said. Carignan was not working on Monday and was unavailable for comment.
Carignan, who has been part of the city police department for 28 years, assumed the top position on Aug. 1, 2019.
A little more than a month later, he dealt with the suicide of a veteran police officer under his watch, a suicide that launched a conversation among New Hampshire police ranks, in part because of the decision by Carignan and the officer’s family not to cover it up.
“We are hopeful that by not remaining silent about Jon (Lehto)’s death by suicide, we can honor who he truly was and encourage others to reach out for help,” Carignan said at the time.
Also during Carignan's watch, officers started wearing body cams, a $1.8 million investment. And Carignan successfully fought an effort advocated by Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess to give City Hall the power to name police commissioners.
Tollner said the job was never posted. The commission and Carignan let several potential candidates for the chief's job know that it was open, and the commission interviewed several candidates. He did not say whether any external candidates were interviewed.
"I think we have the expertise, and the quality, and the experience within our own department," Tollner said. He said the commission wanted news released simultaneously of Carignan's departure plans and a new chief's selection.
He said Carignan will stay on board for at least a month for the transition.
According to the commission’s statement, Rourke has been a member of the city command staff since 2017. Most recently he has served as deputy chief of uniform operations. He has been with the city police department since 1988 and served with Milford police before then.
Carignan also has been a member of specialty units, including traffic enforcement, bicycle, underwater recovery/dive and clandestine laboratory units.