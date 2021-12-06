NASHUA -- Police Chief Michael Carignan, who has held the job for a little more than two years in the Gate City, has signaled his intention to retire, it was announced Monday.
The Nashua Police Commission also announced Carignan's replacement without announcing any application process. Deputy Chief Kevin Rourke, who has held the position since 2019, will succeed as police chief.
The commission will formally accept Carignan’s retirement notice at a future date, it said.
Carignan, who has been part of the city police department for 28 years, has accepted a job in the private sector, according to the commission. He took over the top position on Aug. 1, 2019.
A little more than a month later, he dealt with the suicide of a veteran police officer under his watch, a suicide that started a conversation among New Hampshire police ranks, in part because of the decision by Carignan and the officer’s family not to cover it up.
“We are hopeful that by not remaining silent about Jon (Lehto)’s death by suicide, we can honor who he truly was and encourage others to reach out for help,” Carignan said at the time.
Also during Carignan's watch, officers started wearing body cams, a $1.8 million investment. And Carignan successfully fought an effort advocated by Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess to give City Hall the power to name police commissioners.
According to the commission’s statement, Rourke has been a member of the city command staff since 2017, when he was deputy chief of uniform operations. He has been with the city police department since 1988 and served with Milford police before then.
Carignan also has been a member of specialty units, including traffic enforcement, bicycle, underwater recovery/dive and clandestine laboratory units.