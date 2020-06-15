Nashua city pools will remain closed until the end of June and officials, who admit it would be challenging to open the pool facilities, will reassess the situation on July 1.
“From our perspective currently, it is just not really going to be a safe situation for us to be opening the pools up here in the city,” said Justin Kates, director of the city’s office of emergency management. “Many of our neighboring cities of our size and scale have also decided the same thing. I think it would be challenging for us to move forward in that direction.”
Still, the city is leaving open the possibility.
Lisa Fauteux, director of public works, said all of the city lifeguards have been hired and are available to open at least two of the city’s three public pools, but no formal decision has been made yet.
The city has already decided that it will not open the splash pad and Greeley Park wading pool this summer.
“I think everybody feels at this point it would not be safe to open pools, but we are sort of taking this month by month. We are leaving it open to reevaluate whether it will be safe July 1 to open pools,” said Fauteux.
Heidi Peek, the city’s environmental health manager, said she is continuing to study the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Nashua.
While they seem to be on the decline, Peek said caution must still be taken.
“One of the things that gave me pause was this new, multi-inflammatory syndrome within children,” said Peek.
One female child in Nashua was diagnosed on May 19 with the syndrome, which is associated with COVID-19; she is being treated at a Massachusetts hospital.
“This is an overabundance of caution, but just putting the children into an area where they are going to be in a close proximity to children not in their household gives us pause,” said Peek.
Nashua has three public swimming pools — Centennial Pool, Rotary Pool and the Crown Hill Pool.