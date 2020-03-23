City officials in Nashua are considering a proposal that would restrict the amount of time that individuals can speak at public meetings.
The Board of Aldermen is reviewing a proposed ordinance that would limit public speaking to three minutes per person during public comment sessions at aldermanic meetings.
“It is not the intent of the legislation to limit the ability of anyone to present their opinions to the board, but rather to better control the time allocated to city board meetings,” said Alderman Richard Dowd.
Dowd says he has researched how other municipalities, specifically Manchester and Portsmouth, handle public comment periods for their city board meetings.
“This proposed ordinance has not been put forward to limit anyone providing input to the Board of Aldermen or city government,” said Dowd. “It is to bring our meetings in line with other cities and towns in New Hampshire relative to the rules for public comment.”
Dowd stressed that the time limit, if approved, does not prevent anyone from providing written comments to city boards either prior to or during public meetings.
The proposal also states that the first public comment period at Board of Aldermen meetings will be limited to 30 minutes unless the majority of the board votes to extend the public comment section.
In addition, a second public comment period at the end of the meeting may be permitted, but would be limited to 15 minutes, according to the proposal, which states that individual speakers will have three minutes to talk during each of the public comment sessions; it also states that individuals cannot allot their time to other speakers.
Although the aldermanic personnel and administrative affairs committee reviewed an original text of the proposal, an amended version has been tabled and will be discussed further at a meeting in April.
At least three residents have voiced concerns about the newly proposed public comment ordinance.
Tracy Pappas, who also serves on the Board of Public Works, said her biggest concern is how the time limitations, if approved, will be enforced.
“I just have real concerns. I worry about how it will be implemented,” she said.
Pappas already has an issue with the first public comment period being limited to discussions of items on the agenda, she said, adding there have been times, in the past, when some speakers were interrupted by city officials and warned to stop speaking, while other individuals were given an unlimited amount of time to speak.
To guarantee fairness, she said a clock should be used if a time limit is imposed for individual speakers.Laurie Ortolano has also raised some concerns about the proposal.
“If you are not liked, you are not treated as well as individuals that share complimentary comments to the board,” Ortolano said recently. “ … I think you need to institute a time clock procedure to treat us all fairly.”
Another city resident, Laura Colquhoun, said the proposed time limit is unfair. “We should have a right to voice our concerns, and to be time-limited is absolutely ridiculous,” she told the committee earlier this month.