Accusing city officials of failing to control costs, a group of Nashua residents lambasted the proposed $346 million city budget and called for the elimination of a number of jobs — including the mayor’s full staff.
“You are public servants, and this Board of Aldermen has been negligent in controlling the cost of city government,” former alderman Dan Richardson said during a public hearing on Monday.
Mayor Jim Donchess said that if the state hadn’t raised Nashua’s pension costs by $4.4 million and cut school aid by $7.4 million, the tax rate would be flat or even down slightly for the upcoming year.
“The state of New Hampshire is really going to slam the city, our city, as well as cities and towns across New Hampshire during fiscal 2022 — one could argue at the worst possible time these pension costs are going up,” said Donchess, who anticipates a tax increase of at least 3%.
Paying for the pension increase “should not be left up to citizens who do not have those pensions. It should be covered by the people who are going to benefit,” resident Christina McKinley said.
McKinley said Nashua continues to ask its residents to make sacrifices beyond what they can manage and suggested that salary cuts be made throughout the next decade so that employees can cover their own long-term pension benefits.
Donchess said 20% of the city’s total pension costs of $29 million is related to current employees. The rest is to build up the state’s pension program assets, he said.
“I think we should be angry at the state,” said Gary Hoffman of Nashua. “They are the ones who are choosing to fully fund the pension system at 100%.”
“Spending is going in the wrong direction,” argued Fred Teeboom, another former alderman. “You can’t keep making excuses.”
Although Teeboom agreed that the state mismanaged more than a billion dollars related to pension funds, he said that Nashua has nearly 30 state legislators who could help change the pension situation. Donchess said several such bills were brought forward but all were defeated.
The proposed budget contains positions that should be removed, including a Right-to-Know coordinator position, said Laurie Ortolano, who has had a long battle with city officials over the Assessing Department and access to public documents. She said the recently added administrative services director position also should be removed and the entire department eliminated.
Board of Education member Paula Johnson recommended that the mayor’s entire staff be cut because City Hall was closed for much of 2020 and did not fully reopen to the public until this month.
Other concerns were raised about Nashua schools staying mostly in a remote setting for nearly all of the last school year.
“We should have gotten a rebate because the vast majority of children did not, could not have gotten the education that they should have, could have had over the last 18 months,” McKinley said.