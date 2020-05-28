Nashua Superintendent of Schools Jahmal Mosley has introduced three conceptual models of how the city’s school district could potentially reopen this fall, stressing that if students return to the classroom, COVID-19 testing should be required.
“To be honest with you, I do see it as mandatory. Maybe it is a controversy, I get it, but it is the price of reopening school safely for our kids,” Mosley told the Board of Education this week. “There are parents out there that want to hear that the school is going to take this step to keep their kids safe.”
Mosley said COVID-19 testing for students and staff is a critical safety piece if schools reopen.
Mosley presented three conceptual plans to the school board highlighting different scenarios for starting school in the fall -- the first plan includes returning to the classroom, the second plan is a hybrid approach with partial in-classroom instruction and partial remote learning and the third plan would continue full remote learning.
The board voted to form two separate task forces to study the options and make recommendations to school officials by the end of July.
“There is a great deal of flexibility in this, but also there is a great level of unknown because it has never been done before,” acknowledged Mosley.
If students were to return to the schools this fall, Mosley’s conceptual plan would require that students and staff wear masks for the duration of the day, and that administration would need to enforce social distancing among students.
In addition to COVID-19 testing for students and staff, temperature checks would also be required, classroom schedules would be modified for custodians to clean, class sizes would be examined closely to ensure social distancing and the ventilation systems within the buildings would be evaluated daily.
“When we have all of our kids back, there is a level of socialization for our kids,” said Mosley, acknowledging that face-to-face interaction is far superior than remote interaction.
However, he said there is a higher risk for COVID-19, suggesting that a health and human services director be hired to assist if schools reopen in Nashua.
Under the hybrid model, Mosley’s conceptual plan includes different scenarios for scheduling.
“The idea is just to keep the buildings at 50 percent capacity for students and staff. That is the genesis of it,” said the superintendent.
That could mean that some students have in-school learning in the morning with remote learning in the afternoon, or vice-versa. Or, it could mean that select grades take turns having in-school learning two days a week and remote learning three days a week; this would allow one day a week to deep clean the school buildings.
Testing, temperature screening and masks would still be required under the conceptual hybrid plan.
“You are always going to have trouble with enforcing social distancing with students -- it is just a reality. I think we can manage it if we get them spaced out enough,” he said. “ … The risk is still going to be high of transmission of COVID-19. I say high, but not as high as the first model, but we should note there is that risk because there are going to be kids in the building.”
The final plan would be the continuation of remote learning; Mosley said athletics would be possible with all three of the options.
“I really don’t see how we can logically facilitate learning for elementary kids remotely,” said Jessica Brown, school board member. If remote learning must continue, she said there is much room for improvement.
School board member Paula Johnson said she was outraged by Mosley’s presentation, stressing the need to have parent and teacher input. She also questioned whether testing and screening will be done privately, raising concerns about younger students having the ability to wear masks without continuously touching their faces.