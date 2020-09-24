Nashua's Board of Aldermen voted this week to hire an employee to help address a heavy volume of Right-to-Know requests, which city officials say has reached the point where some city employees are spending half their working hours producing thousands of documents.
Citizens responsible for many of the requests said the city is exaggerating the volume, is inefficient in processing requests and frequently generates more documents than are necessary. Officials want to control and hide information by making it difficult to obtain and burdensome to produce, critics say.
The new full-time Right-to-Know coordinator position will cost the city almost $100,000 a year.
In the past two years, city employees have produced more than 34,000 documents in response to hundreds of requests, Mayor Jim Donchess told the Board of Aldermen.
“This has probably cost the city $400,000 so far, not even counting the cost of all the litigation,” Donchess said.
With employees dedicating so much time to Right-to-Know requests, many of them filed by the same residents, Donchess said staff members are burned out and need relief.
Manuela Perry, who works in the city’s legal department, has been tracking the city’s RSA 91-A requests for the past year-and-a-half. She said she has spent more than 1,130 hours on them, the equivalent of 28 work weeks, or more than half a year.
“We have answered every single Right-to-Know request that has come through our office,” she told aldermen.
The number of requests jumped after resident Laurie Ortolano began airing concerns about the city’s assessing department last year, which ultimately resulted in a barrage of audits, investigations and staff changes.
Ortolano filed a civil lawsuit against the city earlier this year for withholding public information and not adhering to the state’s Right-to-Know Law.
On Tuesday, Ortolano called the city's estimate of 34,000 documents provided in response to requests “a gross misrepresentation.”
She said that though she did request property card records associated with a citywide revaluation conducted by KRT Appraisal, which was a higher number than she originally anticipated, the city didn’t produce them anyway.
“When I see a mayor put out wild accusations and really appear frightened by what is happening here, I think his fear has gotten the best of him,” she said. “I think he has misrepresented what the position is about.”
Laura Colquhoun, another city resident, said she filed a Right-to-Know request seeking a list of building permits pending in the city. Although the city sent her thousands of documents, it was unclear whether the permits were open or closed, she said.
“The more the city is trying to hide, the more people are going to ask for Right-to-Knows, and we have a right to know,” said Colquhoun, questioning the need for another employee when individual departments should be able to fulfill the requests.
The new position, according to Alderman Tom Lopez, will improve the city’s ability to provide public information and will help city staff and volunteers better understand the Right-to-Know law and how to address the requests.
“I see this as a very sad state of affairs,” said Alderman Mike O’Brien. He said a few citizens have appointed themselves watchdogs of city government, and “what has happened here, I think, has gotten a little bit too much out of hand.”
It is not efficient to have employees spending a substantial amount of their time fulfilling requests from a couple of citizens, he said. He questioned whether a nominal fee for requests for documents could be implemented and used to offset the salary of the new Right-to-Know coordinator.
Attorney Steve Bolton, corporation counsel for the city, said current law prohibits fees for RSA 91-A requests, with the exception of certain documents and copying fees.