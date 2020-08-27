Nashua officials were informed this week that the city’s contribution to the New Hampshire Retirement System will increase by about $5.1 million next year, which could create significant financial challenges for the city, said Mayor Jim Donchess.
“It goes without saying that this is a huge hit,” Donchess said.
While some of that increase is related to wages, Donchess said $4.4 million of the projected increase is a result of the board of trustees of the New Hampshire Retirement System imposing additional costs on cities and towns.
He said the $4.4 million hike will increase the city’s tax rate by more than 2%. Although communities must reach 100% of funding to state employer pension costs by 2030, Donchess said he is working with the Nashua congressional delegation and the New Hampshire Municipal Association to possibly extend the deadline in an effort to mitigate the $5.1 million increase next year.
Donchess said he is also seeking information from the city’s legal department on whether there is a mechanism for Nashua to leave the state pension system.
“It would require a considerable amount of money,” he said, explaining all of the unfunded liability would need to be paid to the state. “ … We need to think about whether, if we can afford it, if we can do better on our own.”
Four years ago, aldermen created a trust fund to help cover the rising costs of state employer pension costs, even though some city officials argued at the time that the fund was a way to skirt the spending cap.
From 2011 to 2016, the city’s pension payments to the New Hampshire Retirement System increased from $11.8 million to $20.5 million, a jump of about 74%. Then, in 2017, Nashua was faced with another $2 million increase in state pension obligations, bringing its total obligation to nearly $23 million.
Initially, the city was anticipating an increase of up to $3 million next year, but now that is projected to be closer to $5.1 million in total, with $670,000 of that attributed to wage increases, explained the mayor, who said the city was already prepared to face a possible 7% increase in the tax rate.
The pension situation makes that even more challenging, he added.
“We should be screaming from the highest mountain top,” said Alderman Mike O’Brien, who is also a state representative.
O’Brien said he has been fighting this issue for 14 years. By placing the onus onto municipalities to fund their pension costs at 100%, it becomes a major problem for larger cities such as Nashua, Manchester and Salem, he said.
In June, the board of trustees of the state system voted to reduce the system’s investment assumption, therefore lowering the assumed rate of return from 7.25% to 6.75%, or a nearly 7% reduction, according to a memo from John Griffin, the city's chief financial officer.
If the city tried to leave the state pension system, O’Brien said it would require an exorbitant amount of money in comparison to a penalty for not being able to come up with the funds in the short-term.
“If you launch an arrow or a spear at Concord, it won’t hit anything, but if you get all the major players, the big cities together and do it as an nonpartisan issue, you might make a bigger impact,” said Alderman Richard Dowd, chairman of the aldermanic budget review committee. “ … We have had it.”
Dowd said the goals being set by the New Hampshire Retirement System are too difficult, and are driving up costs. He acknowledges, however, that leaving the state pension system would be nearly impossible because of the unfunded liability.
Alderman Ben Clemons said it would be beneficial if the city was in charge of the pensions instead of the state, similar to an existing pension utilized by Nashua’s Board of Public Works.
He questioned whether it would be possible to transfer all city employees over to that system, or at least have new hires included in it.