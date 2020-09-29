Despite about $12 million in relief from the CARES Act, officials at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua say they have lost about $16.4 million this year.
A strong reserve fund has kept things stable, but St. Joseph President John Jurczyk said since March, hospital-generated revenue has dropped 32% because of the drop in outpatient services and elective procedures.
“I am just thinking we are not going to recover anytime soon,” Alison Madden, vice-president of medical affairs, said in a roundtable discussion with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Monday on the need for additional resources for New Hampshire health care providers.
Madden said people are still avoiding and delaying elective surgeries because of COVID-19 fears.
Even with proper safety measures in place, patient volumes have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, said Richard Plamondon, chief financial officer.
“There is a lot of reluctance,” he said.
Hospital officials told Shaheen there is about a 35% decline in commercially insured patients as the percentage of Medicare, Medicaid and uninsured patients has increased. This is coupled with higher expenses for personal protective equipment, emergency response expenses and training.
Plamondon said $22 million in Medicare Advance and Accelerated Payments (AAP) "doesn’t cover anywhere near the shortfall that we are experiencing.”
Shaheen said she believes additional federal support is needed to ensure health care providers are able to maintain operations.
“We are still debating whether we will be able to get another package of assistance,” Shaheen said of the Senate.
The House Appropriations Committee last week released government funding legislation that includes a provision to significantly modify the recoupment period on loans to health care providers under the AAP program and lower the interest rates on the loans.
So far, New Hampshire providers have received nearly $690 million in payments through the program.
Shaheen noted that hospitals are also among the largest employers in many communities.
“So when they have to furlough workers, that hurts. We want to see that they continue to remain solvent so they can provide the care that people need,” said Shaheen.
Prior to COVID-19, St. Joseph Hospital employed 1,400 workers. It furloughed about 260 employees earlier this year, and now has about 1,250 workers. Some of the furloughed employees have returned; others have retired or moved on to something else.
“We do still have employees on furlough,” said Robert Bateman, senior human resources partner.
Michael Biundo, senior campaign advisor for Corky Messner, Shaheen’s opponent in the upcoming election, described Shaheen’s roundtable discussion on Monday as campaign posturing.
“Jeanne Shaheen hasn’t been a leader on this issue or any issue for that matter. She shows up to New Hampshire every election cycle and tries to paint a picture of someone who’s actually working for the people of New Hampshire when in reality she has done nothing more than kowtow to the extremes of her party,” Biundo said in a statement.