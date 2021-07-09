As part of Nashua’s mandated two-year citywide revaluation, interior inspections are now beginning, and homeowners will be receiving notification of the process.
Although the full measure and list revaluation project began in 2020, interior inspections of homes, industrial and commercial properties were suspended because of safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, the city’s assessing department announced that those inspections will now resume.
“The city has lifted the suspension of interior inspections and Vision Government Solutions will send a letter to the property owner of properties having received an exterior inspection during this period, requesting that the property owner call to arrange for an interior inspection,” Richard Vincent, chief assessor, said in a statement.
Up until this point, only exterior data has been collected as part of the citywide revaluation process, and that portion of the project is nearly complete, he said.
According to Vincent, letters will be sent by ward, starting in July with the city’s Ward 1 requests for interior inspection appointments.
The process, he said, will continue into early 2022.
“All data collectors will be wearing reflective clothing, a mask, carry an identification badge and a letter of introduction, have an “Assessor’s Office” sign posted in the vehicle window, and their cars will be registered with the police as well as the assessor’s office in the city hall,” Vincent said in a news release.
The inspections are part of a mandate ordered by the New Hampshire Board of Tax and Land Appeals requiring Nashua to undergo a full, citywide revaluation.
Despite the delay in the interior inspections, Vision Government Solutions still anticipates that the project will be on track to be completed in a timely manner in 2022.
In 2018, a separate citywide revaluation process was completed by KRT Appraisal. Although the city requested, at the time, that the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration allow Nashua more time to complete a thorough, full measure and list revaluation process, Mayor Jim Donchess explained earlier that the agency denied the request for an extension, meaning the city was required, in 2018, to conduct a statistical revaluation process instead. The newest, more extensive revaluation began two years later.
During the previous revaluation, residential properties, on average, experienced about a 25 to 30 percent increase in valuation, according to city officials.