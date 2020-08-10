Opposition is mounting against a proposal to construct up to 160 apartments in the southwest section of Nashua, prompting the developer to potentially reconsider the scope of the project.
The four-story apartment complex, which will be reviewed by the Nashua zoning board this month, is being proposed for a nearly seven-acre parcel of property at 8 Merrit Parkway within the Maplewood condominium neighborhood.
“The city isn’t ready for this type of large construction,” said Jay Leatherman of 6 Cherrywood Drive, an abutter to the new development. “My major concern is that this will change the character of the neighborhood. There are also many concerns about safety.”
Robert Parsons of Nashua has entered a purchase and sale agreement with Hannaford Bros. Co. for the parcel -- it is the largest undeveloped parcel in the Maplewood condominium neighborhood. Although Parsons says the proposed apartment complex will help fill a demand for more housing in Nashua, neighbors say the project is not appropriate for the rural area of the city.
“This is rolling farmland and the apartment building will be very visible at four stories,” said Gloria McCarthy of Musket Drive.
McCarthy is the widow of former Alderman Brian McCarthy, who, with former Alderwoman Kathy Hersh, helped spearhead the Southwest Quadrant Master Plan and flexible use overlay district to guide the type of development in that section of Nashua.
A large apartment building does not fit in with the type of development once envisioned for this rural area, according to Gloria McCarthy. Hersh agrees, saying Monday that the master plan for that quadrant, which was adopted by the city in 1996, contradicts the proposed apartment plan.
“This was designed to support a village district atmosphere that would create something for the residents of the area. My understanding is that there is quite a lot of opposition to this,” said Hersh. Hannaford Bros. Co. originally purchased the 8 Merrit Parkway site in 2002 for $1.7 million with a tentative plan to construct a grocery store on the property. That plan never came to fruition. Hersh said the master plan calls for a small, 20,000-square-foot market in the village district.
“That is what we were really hoping for,” she said, explaining Hannaford was proposing something larger.
Parsons explained that there is already a significant amount of commercial and retail development around the site, including Captain’s Corner convenience store, Cat Doctor, Maplewood Dental Group and Granite State Early Learning Center.
Adding another residential element will help provide additional foot traffic for the existing businesses as well as much needed housing for the Nashua area, according to Parsons.
A multi-unit apartment building will transition well within the flex zoning, he said, adding 160 families will be able to take advantage of an underdeveloped area of the city.
He understands there is opposition, but said the property will be developed regardless. He intends to work with abutters to address their concerns and ensure there is an adequate buffer between the building and the neighbors.
Although the project was originally set to be reviewed by the zoning board on Tuesday, a last-minute request was made by the developer’s attorney on Monday to delay the matter until the board’s next meeting on Aug. 25.
“Based upon feedback from the neighbors and the planning board, my client is reconsidering the size, shape and configuration of the proposed use …,” Attorney Morgan Hollis wrote in a memo to zoning officials.
Carolyn Russell, who lives nearby on Houston Drive at an existing senior community, said her primary concern is the additional traffic.
“Adding any traffic to that area would be really a tremendous safety hazard,” said Russell, adding many of the senior citizens like to walk in the neighborhood.