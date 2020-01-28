DERRY -- After more than a year of compiling input and ideas from the public, consultants working for the town have drafted a 591-page master plan that would guide the town’s planning and development over the next 10 years.
A public hearing to discuss the plan is scheduled for Feb. 5, after which the Planning Board would vote on approving it. Meanwhile, the public can read all three volumes of the report on the Planning Board’s web page.
Community Circle was hired by the town to host community forums, analyze data and evaluate an inventory of the town’s existing assets. It began this work in the fall of 2018.
Community Circle's first public meeting was held in November 2018, after meeting with town officials and getting a tour of public facilities and cultural landmarks. The final meeting was in the fall of 2019, where members of the public helped to prioritize implementation steps for a list of goals.
The goals are:
- Make Derry a destination.
- Encourage economic activity.
- Address the opportunities and challenges posed by Exit 4A.
- Promote Derry as a place to live.
- Promote health and wellness.
- Conserve energy and plan for resilience.
For each goal there is a list of specific objectives that would help to reach that goal.
The draft plan also outlines 12 key recommendations, which include developing a downtown revitalization plan, completing a feasibility study for a multi-generational community center, and designing a town-wide pedestrian and bike network. It also recommends steps to support older residents who wish to age in place while attracting younger adults to move to town.
Town Planner George Sioras said the biggest difference between this master plan and the previous ones in 2010 and before is that the document aims to be more proactive in the area of economic development.
“This one really focused in, for the first time in my experience, on marketing the community to bring people here, and to try to come up with a brand,” Sioras said.
He said this document focuses on redevelopment of the downtown, with the potential of using vacant parcels and replacing older buildings, and with potential development in the area around Exit 4A and redevelopment of older properties in the northern part of town.
Previous reports' long-term plans were limited to items such as road, water and sewer infrastructure; school facility growth; and land conservation.
“We have matured as a community,” Sioras said. “So, what do you do next?”
The recommendations in the report for fostering economic growth and improving the quality of life for residents are all “doable things,” Sioras said.
Assistant Town Planner Elizabeth Robidoux said there are a lot of low-hanging-fruit steps that can be taken for some of the goals, which are broken up into short-term and long-term goals, and she said the document is very “user friendly.”
But Robidoux said it’s also important to focus on some of the more practical planning goals for down the road, such as the need to relocate the police station. The old station is going to be poorly positioned after the new Exit 4A corridor changes the traffic patterns on Folsom Road, she said.
“We need to take care of that,” she said.
Including the police station, there are eight major capital projects listed in the draft master plan. The other seven are: upgrading fire stations, additional recreational facilities, an intergenerational community center, additional services and facilities for older adults, retrofitting municipal buildings with renewable energy sources and other efficiency measures, walking and biking infrastructure, and streetscape improvements downtown.
Robidoux said the feedback from younger residents was that they wanted more places to go, eat, study and spend time with friends, and more places for arts and entertainment and outdoor recreation. Seniors wanted more expanded bus service and public transportation options, a public senior center and more outlets for social interaction.
A common thread in the feedback across all demographics was a desire for a sense of place, Robidoux said.
Sioras said the document will hopefully serve as a useful road map for the town administration to put together a capital improvement plan.
The Planning Board meeting on Feb. 5 will take place at 7 p.m. in the Derry Municipal Center.