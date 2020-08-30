MEREDITH – Nearly 18-months after voters doubled a $25,000 request for a new skateboard park, contractors delivered the first 15 yards of materials to Prescott Park earlier this month.
Pillar Designs will being molding the mini pyramid-like domes into what will become a state-of-the art skate park in early September, said Peter Thorndike, the president of the Friends of Meredith Parks and Recreation.
“It’s going to be a very, very nice contribution to the community,” said Thorndike, who said that Prescott Park is one of the end points for the recently opened Lavarack Nature Trail and the two together will make for wonderful interconnectivity in Meredith.
The Glenn Hart Memorial Skatepark was originally built in 2003 after a 5-year fundraising campaign spearheaded by Hart’s wife, Linda, to honor her husband who died unexpectedly in his mid-40s, leaving behind three active young boys. Linda Hart-Buuck died in 2019.
Thorndike said the old skatepark lasted about 17 years before the town had to close it for safety reasons. After Hart-Buuck’s death, her son Brendan and Thorndike revived the moribund nonprofit Friends of Meredith Parks and Recreation and began raising money for a replacement.
Budgeted at about $230,000, the contributions came in both large and small amounts, with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk contributing $25,000, Thorndike said. After the $50,000 was approved in May of 2019 by Meredith voters, they knew they would be able to rebuild the park, Thorndike said.
According to the Pillar Design Studio website, the company specializes in action sports design facilities for skateboard, BMX and motor scooters. Thorndike said they are finishing a project in North Carolina and expect to start in Meredith by Sept. 1.
In Laconia, a public hearing proposed for rebuilding the city’s skate park has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Center, said Parks and Recreation Director Amy Lovisek. The hearing had been scheduled for mid-March but was postponed because of COVID-19.
Lovesik said the existing skate park, which was next to the police station on Water Street, was dismantled about five years ago because its wood structures were unsafe. Right now the police are using the area for vehicle storage.
The hearing will be held at the Community Center, where Lovesik said she is confident that she can provide social distancing. Not expecting a large crowd, Lovesik said she would be “thrilled” if 50 people attended but expects about 20 or so, most of them adults with experience with the former park.
She said she is not married to rebuilding the skate park in its old location and is considering other city parks where it might be a better fit -- specifically Memorial Park near the tennis courts or Sanborn Park in Lakeport.
“We will never go back to wood,” she said, displaying four artist renderings -- one concrete, like Meredith, two made of painted steel, and one which is a mixture. “I will take people’s suggestions.”
She said her initial estimates range from $80,000 to $200,000, with concrete being the most expensive. She said the city will set the cap for the municipal expenditure and any amount beyond that will have to be generated by fundraising.
A proposed skate park is the next big capital expenditure for the Parks and Recreation Department and she hopes to be able to present a viable project for consideration to the Capital Improvement Committee for possible funding in fiscal year 2022.