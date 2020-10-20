Members of the public will have three minutes instead of five to make their point during comment sessions at aldermanic meetings.
The Board of Aldermen voted 9-6 to limit public speaking.
In addition, a light has been installed inside of the recently renovated aldermanic chambers that will notify speakers when their three minutes are up. The light is expected to be used once in-person meetings resume at Nashua City Hall.
Alderman Richard Dowd said there have been instances when individuals have monopolized the public comment period. The new time restrictions will allow more people to share their thoughts, he said.
“We don’t wish to limit what anyone can provide from the public,” Dowd said, noting people can still provide written comments to city boards prior to or during public meetings.
Steve Bolton, corporation counsel for the city, warned aldermen about a clause included in the original text of the revised ordinance that “remarks shall be civil; rude or profane remarks are prohibited.”
“You cannot base whether someone has a right to speak on the context of the speech … I would caution you not to do that,” said Bolton, explaining that if someone wants to criticize the mayor or an alderman, that must be permitted once a public forum is offered by city government. Shouts or threats of violence could be stopped, Bolton said.
Aldermen ultimately voted to exclude the phrase from the ordinance.
Alderman Ernest Jette suggested that aldermen send the proposal back to an aldermanic committee for further review after hearing Bolton’s concerns.
“I think we are on dangerous ground,” said Jette, pointing to the ordinance's connection to free speech and public rights. However, the majority of board members did not want to review it further.
“I do think we need some civility,” said Alderwoman Patricia Klee, emphasizing the need for kindness at public meetings.
The amended ordinance says that the first public comment period at aldermanic meetings will be limited to 30 minutes unless the majority of the board votes to extend it. Comments are limited to items expected to be acted on during the meeting.
A second public comment period at the end of the meeting may be permitted, but would be limited to 15 minutes. Comments during this session are not limited to the agenda.
Although individual speakers will have three minutes to talk during comment sessions, they cannot allot their time to other speakers, according to the newly revised ordinance.