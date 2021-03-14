Newly elected Newport School Board member Bert Spaulding Jr. is suing fellow board member Rhonda Callum-King, alleging that Callum-King lied about having an email responsive to his 91-A — also known as a Right-to-Know — request.
Spaulding, who joined the board last week, claims in a lawsuit he filed in Sullivan County Superior Court that in November he requested copies of all emails board members sent concerning him.
On Nov. 16, he sent an email to every member of the school board seeking all emails or other communications board members sent out regarding Spaulding and voting.
Callum-King, who also won reelection to the board, replied on Nov. 17 that she did not have anything that responded to Spaulding’s request.
“I have nothing. I sent only 19 emails since Aug. 25. All are regarding contract negotiations,” Callum-King wrote in an email to Spaulding responding to his 91-A request and filed in court.
Spaulding, however, had forwarded an email Callum-King sent to Superintendent Brendan Minnihan and Board Chair Linda Wadensten expressing concern that Spaulding refused to wear a face mask in the school building for meetings.
The email also called Spaulding’s son, Bert Spaulding Jr. “creepy.” Bert Spaulding Jr. was convicted in 2000 for sexually assaulting teenage girls.
Demetrio Aspiras, the attorney representing Callum-King and the board, is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed, claiming that 91-A does not allow for email requests made to public bodies, as Spaulding did in making his requests to the individual board members via email.
Aspiras also claims that Callum-King as an individual does not count as a public body under the law and any 91-A requests should go through an official process.
“The reality is that we expect our elected officials to devote countless hours outside the boardroom educating themselves, communicating, researching, and thinking about issues affecting their communities,” Aspiras wrote.
“However, generally, it is only when that individual member brings something into the boardroom, for consideration of the public body, that it becomes subject to disclosure under RSA 91-A.”
Earlier this month, the Newport School Board voted to change its 91-A policy to make clear how members of the public should address any future 91-A requests.
“Our policy wasn’t as clear as how to handle 91-A requests,” Callum-King said at the March 4 meeting.