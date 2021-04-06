The Newport School Board’s newest member stormed out of a meeting after announcing he refuses to sign off on the board’s ethic’s policy.
Bert Spaulding told fellow board members during the April 1 meeting that the ethics policy would require him, among other things, to show respect to other members of the board, something that he was not prepared to do.
“I have not signed it, I will never sign it,” Spaulding said. “For me respect is earned, it’s not given.”
Spaulding has long had an antagonistic relationship with the board as a member of the public, according to board member Linda Wadensten. Before the April 1 meeting, Spaulding had harassed other members on the board to make sure they signed the ethics policy, she said. Spaulding also sued a member of the board, Rhonda Callum-King, earlier this year over a denied Right to Know request.
“I'm just wondering why he signed put on to be a school board member,” Wadensten said. “I don’t think he really cares about education, in my opinion.”
Spaulding did not respond to a request for comment. He ran unopposed for his seat on the board this year, and he has told board members he will not serve on any subcommittees, he will not attend any board retreats, and he will not use the board member email account he was assigned.
“I will not open any email between another board member and myself,” he said at the April 1 meeting, shortly before he stormed out.
Wadensten called Spaulding’s refusal to sign theatrics, and said his refusal to perform the other duties of a school board member means he is not fulfilling his job as defined under law, and could possibly be removed, though that is unlikely. Wadensten said the board and voters are stuck with Spaulding for the next three years.
“The unwillingness to work together is, in my opinion, just theatrical antics,” Wadensten said.
Spaulding makes loud arguments about the school budget, and attacks the spending in the district, Wadensten said, but refused his first opportunity to meet with the district’s business administrator.
She said Spaulding’s actions will likely have the opposite effect than what he wants. Newport needs people, families and businesses to move into the community to boost the economy, she said. Dysfunctional local government tends to repel businesses and homebuyers, driving up the costs for the people already living in town, she said.
“Having somebody that is toxic is damning,” Wadensten said.
Spaulding had a lawsuit against Callum-King rejected last month after Sullivan Superior Court Judge Brian Tucker found he had no legal basis for demanding an email from Callum-King.
“RSA 91–A is clear that certain entities are subject to its requirements, but individual persons are not,” Tucker wrote.
Spaulding did manage to get a leaked email Callum-King had sent in which she complained about his refusal to wear a facemask to meetings, and expressed concern that his son, Bert Spaulding Jr., a convicted sex offender, was on school grounds.