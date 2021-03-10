Newly-elected Newport School Board member Bert Spaulding Jr. is suing another board member alleging that Rhonda Callum-King lied about having an email responsive to his 91A request.
Spaulding, voted onto the hard this week, claims in his lawsuit filed in the Sullivan Superior Court that in November he requested copies of all emails board members sent concerning himself. Callum-King replied that she did not, according to his lawsuit.
Spaulding, a long-time Newport political gadfly, has long been an antagonist of the board, arguing against increases in the budget, and calling out the board for adopting a COVID-19 strategy for the school district meeting that precluded voters from being able to offer amendments to the budget.
On Nov. 16, he sent an email to every member of the school board seeking all emails or other communications board members sent out regarding Spaulding and voting. Callum-King, who also won reelection to the board this week, replied on Nov. 17 that she did not have anything that responded to Spaulding’s request.
“I have nothing. I sent only sent 19 emails since Aug. 25. All are regarding contract negotiations,” Callum-King wrote in an email to Spaulding responding to his 91 A request and filed in court.
Spaulding, however, had forwarded an email Callum-King sent to Superintendent Brendan Minnihan and Board Chair Linda Wadensten concerned that Spaulding refused to wear a face mask in the school building for meetings. The email also called Spaulding’s son, Bert Spaulding Jr. “creepy.” Bert Spaulding Jr. was convicted in 2000 for sexually assaulting teenage girls.
Demetrio Aspiras, the attorney representing Callum-King and the board, is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed claiming that 91A does not allow for email requests made to public body’s, as Spaulding did in making his requests to the individual board members via email. Aspiras also claims that Callum-King as an individual does not count as a public body under the law and any 91-A requests should go through an official process.
“The reality is that we expect our elected officials to devote countless hours outside the boardroom educating themselves, communicating, researching, and thinking about issues affecting their communities,” Aspiras wrote. “However, generally, it is only when that individual member brings something into the boardroom, for consideration of the public body, that it becomes subject to disclosure under RSA 91-A.”
Last week, the Newport School Board voted to change it’s 91-A policy to make clear how members of the public should address any forte 91-A requests.
“Our policy wasn’t as clear as how to handle 91-A requests,” Callum-King said at the March 4 meeting.
Rhonda Callum-King
Newport School Board member Rhonda Callum-King discusses the change in how the board will handle 91-A requests during the March 4 meeting. Callum-King did not mention during the meeting she is being sued by now fellow-board member Bert Spaulding over a 91-A request.
Image from Newport School Board video feed