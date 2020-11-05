Mayors of New Hampshire's 13 cities wrote Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday imploring him to address homelessness across the state and pointing out that the last statewide strategy on the issue was created in 2006.
The mayors said as cold weather arrives, shelters have fewer available beds after reducing density during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With the very real possibility of loss of life, and many individuals experiencing homelessness living on state-owned properties, the state must be a part of the planning and implementation of a cohesive winter shelter surge plan for emergency sheltering in the winter months and beyond," the letter said.
But a downtown Manchester resident said money from the state won't solve his immediate issue -- the homeless camps on either side of the Hillsborough County courthouse that he walks by daily on his way to work. The state should legally put an end to the camps, he said.
"The immediate problem at hand is the absolute decay of my neighborhood over the last few months that is growing worse by the day," Scott Elliott, an underwriting consultant, said in an email. "They could build the Taj Mahal of homeless shelters down the street but the residents of the tent city have absolutely no interest in either help or by living according to the rules."
The 13 mayors include Democrats, Republican and independents, according to the office of Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.
The most prominent homeless camp in Manchester is on the courthouse lawn -- state-owned land -- where at least two dozen tents are pitched.
The letter comes two days after the Republican governor won a landslide re-election victory.
Sununu said a commission would be "great," but he would want one focused on attacking all the issues related to homelessness including mental health, substance abuse addiction, child abuse and neglect and poverty.
"You want to give them the right mission and the right task, not just study something and put it in a drawer," Sununu said.
The Legislature also should tackle the issue with separate bills as well as in the next, two-year state budget it adopts in 2021, he said.
"They are the best tool to create things that are lasting, long-term and permanent," Sununu said.
The 13 mayors said a new strategy to address homelessness is needed. They said the state should design an incident command infrastructure similar to the Governor's Commission on Alcohol and Other Drugs. They asked for metrics to determine success and track progress, as well as accountability measures.
"Because of a lack of an overarching statewide approach, our communities’ homelessness strategies have been reactive rather than proactive," the letter said.
It said a plan has to do more than increase emergency shelter beds. It must provide a "Housing First" approach that provides a home designed to accommodate specific situations, such as drug or alcohol abuse, mental illness, domestic violence, children and felony records.
Communities such as Manchester and Keene end up hosting people from outside their cities, they said.
"In order to prevent a cluster of those experiencing homelessness in our cities, we must have a coordinated state response to ensure an equal distribution of mental health and SUD services, as well as access to transitional and supportive housing options in every community," the letter read.