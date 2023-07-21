LONDONDERRY — A longtime member of the town Budget Committee arrested July 14 on multiple charges of child pornography will continue to serve in the elected position until his term expires, unless he decides to step down, according to Town Manager Michael Malaguti.
Malaguti said that, due to New Hampshire law and the town charter, Timothy Siekmann could not be removed from his position.
Siekman faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the possession charges. All of the children depicted in the images and videos were female and approximately ages 2 to 9 years old.
"If he steps down, the chair of budget would address it at the next committee meeting, which is in August," Malaguti said.
Malaguti added that Siekmann was not issued a device by the town and that there are not any publicly available devices at town hall.
"What he does, going forward, the town hopes whatever decision he makes, whether to serve or resign, is made in best interest for the community and for the budget committee," said Malaguti.
Siekmann pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of possession of child pornography at his arraignment in Rockingham Superior Court on Friday. He posted $2,500 cash bail and was released on Monday.
The five videos and 10 images were allegedly downloaded to Siekmann's work computer, using a number of different technologies, like virtual machines, VPNs, and a more efficient type of physical hard drive called a Crucial Solid State Drive.
The dispositional conference, which could lead to an early resolution of the case, is set for Sept. 12 at the Rockingham Superior Court.
The original tip was received by the Derry Police Department on Aug. 3, 2022, by a Cybertipline Report from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Data System. The tip showed that three files were uploaded via BingImage Peer-to-Peer, a way for users to quickly search and access photographs.
Detective Scott Tompkins of the Derry Police was able to locate the computer's IP address, and its communication services company, Fairpoint Communications. He executed a search warrant for the documents of the organization, and from that was able to locate a subscriber under the name "Tim Siecmenn," registered to the same address as Siekmann's home address, kicking the investigation over to the Londonderry Police Department.
Londonderry police Detective Corey Ford executed a search warrant at Siekmann's address, taking several devices as evidence. When asked by Ford during the execution of the search warrant if he owned any computers, Siekmann allegedly indicated that his work laptop was in the den area.
Ford was able to confirm that the laptop was registered in Siekmann's name via the device's records. Siekman did not admit to possessing any child pornography.