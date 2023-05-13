WAKEFIELD — For what is believed to be the first time, the proposed 2023 operating budget for the town of Wakefield was voted down this spring, leaving officials and employees bewildered.
“We’re in uncharted territory,” said Dino Scala, Wakefield’s town administrator. “I believe this is the first time in town history the operating budget didn’t pass.”
Officials are still wrestling with the consequences as they tighten budgets and cut back on services. Because voters did not approve the 2023 budget, the town automatically reverted to the 2022 budget.
After postponing because of snow, Wakefield held elections on March 28. More than 1,200 citizens voted. Many came specifically to vote on Warrant Article 8, which, if passed, would have approved the construction of a new municipal Parks and Recreation Department building.
The proposed $4.9 million building, which would have doubled as Wakefield’s emergency shelter, was an item of contention leading up to the election. The proposal was shot down for the second year in a row, with 678 votes against and 540 votes for.
The 2023 operating budget received 88 fewer total votes than Warrant Article 8, failing 596-534. Town officials were left to wonder why 88 people skipped voting on the operating budget.
Resident Kim Mendell, owner of Sharper Image Hair Salon in Wakefield, said she can understand why so many people abstained from voting on the budget.
“The town budget should’ve been No. 8 (on the ballot) with the parks and rec building last. I think a lot of people got upset, and said enough is enough,” she said.
The budget was the last item on the four-page ballot of 33 warrant articles, causing officials to speculate that voter fatigue was a factor.
“It’s the voter’s right to abstain from voting on something, but 88 is a lot of people to abstain,” Scala said.
The proposed budget came to $7,697,739, with the default budget coming in at $6,874,366, a difference of $823,373.
Town Hall closed Mondays
Cuts being made now include town hall hours: Town offices will be closed on Mondays the rest of the year.
Town employees no longer have long- or short-term disability leave.
Other changes include a reduction in full-time town employees’ hours to 35 a week, the elimination of cost-of-living increases in 2023 and the loss of paid time off.
“The selectmen made it very clear, we want to protect the wages and salaries (of town employees),” Scala said. “It still stings, because we had to take away the cost-of-living raises, but that was a $52,000 savings right there. But it does sting, because everyone, including me, lost that benefit.”
Resident Andrew Fisher is concerned about how town employees are affected.
“I think it’s not fair that the employees of the town lost all of their raises. They lost all of it because the townspeople would not approve the budget,” he said. “I don’t think that’s fair and I don’t think that’s right.”
Resident Donna Barchard feels communication between residents and the town is lacking.
“We pay a lot of taxes, but we don’t know where it goes,” she said.
Library closed Saturdays
Also cut were payments made to outside agencies, including regular payments to the Wakefield Food Pantry, the Gafney Library, the Acton/Wakefield Watershed Alliance, the Greater Wakefield Resource Center, Granite VNA, Northern Human Services, Children Unlimited, Cornerstone VNA, White Horse Addiction Center, Tricounty Community Action and Starting Point Sober Living, among others.
Only two outside agencies will receive funds from the town this year, including Ossipee Concerned Citizens and the Greater Wakefield Resource Center, both of which provide meals to the elderly.
“We really didn’t want to cut deep enough to take meals away from local senior citizens,” Scala said.
The two agencies will receive a total of $36,000, compared to the $131,00 the town usually splits between the outside agencies.
“That was a really big cut,” Scala said.
The Gafney Library requested $180,000 for its 2023 operating budget, hoping to use a portion of the money to hire new staff. After receiving $120,000 — $13,000 of which will go to running the Wakefield Public Library — the prospect of more staff is off the table.
Library Director Beryl Donovan did an analysis of other libraries in New Hampshire, comparing their town populations, budgets and hours of operation. What she found starkly contrasted with the Gafney.
“They’re up above $200,000 a year to adequately serve their populations, and they’re open more hours. For a population (the size of Wakefield’s) we should be open 35 to 40 hours a week,” Donovan said.
Before the budget crises the library was open 25 hours a week. After the cuts, it is open fewer than 20.
“We’re now closed Saturdays. Closing Saturdays is hard, because that’s when we get a lot of families, but that also allows our staff to pick up part-time jobs if they need to, since we’re cutting their hours by 26 percent,” Donovan said.
The library also cut its children’s Summer Reading Program, book purchases and the Adult Learning Program.
“There will be no buying books, which is our business,” Donovan said.
Donovan and volunteer tutors are most upset about the Adult Learning Program being cut.
“I started (the program) 22 years ago with one tutor and one student, and we’ve grown to have over 3,000 people go through it. A few hundred have received their HiSATs (high school equivalency certificates),” Donovan said. “It makes me very sad to see that go away.”
No fireworks this year
Some of the cuts affect Wakefield’s various departments, such as Parks and Recreation. “We’re adapting to things as we need to,” said Parks Director Wayne Robinson.
The department normally puts on such popular events as the yearly Independence Day fireworks, free adult and children’s concerts in Turntable Park, a car show, day trips for seniors and summer camp for children, many of which have been cut.
“Every department in town has retooled their budgets because of this,” Robinson said. “I’ve been working for the Parks Department for over 20 years, and helping them out since I was 15. This is the first time we’ve really had to scale things back like this.”
Part of that scaling back includes the Independence Day fireworks show, which cost roughly $10,000 to put on.
“People are really going to feel it when there’s no fireworks or concerts in the park this year,” Robinson said.