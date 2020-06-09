NORTH CONWAY -- The North Conway Fire Department will get a new fire station.
North Conway Water Precinct voters at Saturday's annual meeting approved the $6.7 million station, with 45 votes in favor and three opposed.
“That’s almost 94%, I think," said NCFD Chief Patrick Preece on Tuesday.
According to the water precinct, demolition of the existing station will begin Aug. 31. Construction of the new state will begin on Sept. 8, with completion estimated by June 15, 2021.
The tax impact is anticipated to be approximately $26 per $100,000 of valuation.
REI Service Corp. of Concord and Sugar Hill is the project manager. Its president, Allan Clark, is the fire chief in Sugar Hill and a veteran firefighter.
Clark said he contracted testicular cancer over the course of his career. The cancer is decades in remission, he said. He was exposed to carcinogens at fire scenes and from his own turnout gear, he said.
The firefighting profession has increasingly recognized the connection between exposure and cancer, and new fire stations or additions, such as the one in Londonderry, have been built to prevent contamination, said Clark.
He said the North Conway fire station “is clearly going to be centered around the fact that firefighting -- the environment that we work in -- creates carcinogens and this building is designed to isolate them and to decontaminate not only the firefighters but their personal protective gear.”