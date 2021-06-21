Plaistow Town Manager Mark Pearson is leaving at the end of the month after four years on the job, a town official confirmed Monday.
Assistant Town Manager Greg Colby said Pearson has “decided to retire” effective June 30.
The announcement of Pearson’s departure from Plaistow comes at a time of uncertainty for the town as Police Chief Douglas Mullin remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of a state attorney general’s office investigation into allegations that he assaulted one of his officers at the police station.
When asked if the town had agreed to any financial settlement with Pearson that may be tied to his plans to leave, Colby responded, “No, there isn’t anything right now.”
Pearson is under contract, but Colby said he didn’t have the details readily available.
“He has a contract that he is getting out of early,” he said.
Pearson could not immediately be reached for comment.
Before coming to Plaistow, Pearson had served as an assistant town administrator in Hudson and town manager in Old Orchard Beach, Maine.
In 2014, the Portland Press Herald reported Old Orchard Beach would have to pay Pearson $150,000 to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit he filed after he was let go a year before his contract was to end.
Colby said the town hasn’t heard anything official from the state on the status of its investigation into Mullin.
The state began its probe on May 4 in response to a letter from Teamsters local 633, which represents the Plaistow police union, alleging that Mullin had assaulted officer Anthony LaRosa after calling him into his office on April 28.
The letter claimed that LaRosa was “attempting to extricate himself from an enraged individual that was screaming and attempting to physically pull him back into the room.”
The letter, which did not explain why LaRosa was told to see the chief in his office, demanded that Mullin be placed on leave and that an outside law enforcement agency oversee the investigation.
Teamsters Local 633 principal officer Jeffrey Padellaro wrote in the letter that he chose to send the letter to Colby and not Pearson because the two were “close friends.” He also wrote that Pearson should “voluntarily recuse himself” from any involvement in the investigation.
Mullin was a patrolman at the Salem Police Department from 1984 to 2008 and worked closely with Pearson, who is a retired Salem captain.
