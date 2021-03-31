Epping and Fremont town officials are weighing their options to address concerns over road damage caused by commercial truck traffic, but one idea involving a possible access road from Route 101 may hit a roadblock.
Selectmen from the two towns held a virtual meeting Monday to discuss their dispute over a section of Shirkin and Rogers roads in Fremont that has created tension between the neighboring communities over road maintenance.
The problems have existed for years, but came to a head in November when Fremont selectmen imposed a weight limit that prohibits vehicles with a gross weight rating of more than 26,000 pounds from using the Fremont section of Rogers Road and Shirkin Road, which is called Shirking Road on the Epping side.
The weight restriction resulted from Fremont’s growing frustration over the large commercial trucks from businesses on Shirking Road in Epping damaging Fremont’s portion of the road. The trucks have historically used the two roads for the easiest and quickest access to nearby Route 101.
Since the limit was imposed, trucks have tried to avoid the Fremont side by traveling through other residential streets in Epping, including Jenness Road, to reach Route 101.
While getting Epping to contribute money to help fix Fremont’s road damage caused by the trucks is one possible option, another idea that’s been floated is for Epping to construct an access road that would connect Shirking Road to Route 101.
The new road would keep the trucks off Fremont’s roads, but Epping selectmen acknowledged that it could be far too expensive and difficult to build.
Epping Selectman Robert Jordan said he recently spoke with someone from the state Department of Transportation and was told that the access road would have to cross wetlands.
Jordan said the representative from DOT told him that “you’d be looking at years before it would even be considered and it would probably never be authorized.”
Fremont select board member Gene Cordes agreed that wetlands could be an issue.
“I would be hard pressed to disagree with you in terms of the wetlands,” he told Epping selectmen.
Epping Selectman Joseph Trombley also voiced concerns about the cost to his town.
“I can tell you my personal opinion is I don’t see that being a cost our town would want to absorb because it’ll be seven figures or a multi-million dollar (project) to obtain that land and put a whole new road in…,” he said.
Michael Yergeau, also an Epping selectman, said an access road could lead to more commercial development in the area of Shirking Road.
Fremont select board member Roger Barham suggested that attracting more commercial development in Epping with a new access road could be a benefit to the town.
He said Epping could “really extend the commercial viability of the unbuilt lots and not impact Fremont, so I would be all for that.”