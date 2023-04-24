Gender Queer cover

“Gender Queer” has achieved notoriety as the most-challenged book of 2021, according to the American Library Association.

 Amazon

The Souhegan school district’s top official said he believes the Amherst high school could block students from checking out controversial library books at parents’ request.

Acting Superintendent Steven Chamberlin made the comment as the Souhegan Cooperative School Board prepares to hear a challenge to the graphic novel “Gender Queer, a Memoir.”

Download PDF Appeal request, Frank Beaudoin
Download PDF Souhegan Review Committee findings
SAU 39 Superintendent Steve Chamberlin said he redacted the names of the people on the Reconsideration Committee because of the sensitive nature of the topic.