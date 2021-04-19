One Manchester resident took part in a virtual public hearing on Mayor Joyce Craig’s fiscal year 2022 municipal budget Monday, offering comments via email.
The mayor’s proposed FY 2022 budget comes in at $355.8 million. It includes $165 million in city spending and $173 million for the school district.
Craig delivered her budget address remotely earlier this month.
“Manchester is a community with boundless potential,” said Craig during her budget address. “In the last year, we’ve endured challenges some of us never thought possible. But when problems arose, our city got to work. With this budget, we are beginning to rebuild. There’s more work to do, and I know by working together, we can recover from COVID-19 and continue to build a solid foundation for our city.”
Craig’s budget operates within the 1.87% tax increase outlined in the voter-approved tax cap. That offers about $4.2 million in additional property tax revenue over the previous fiscal year, approximately $2.2 million of which is allocated to the city and $2 million to the Manchester School District.
On Monday, resident Lisa Howe of Ward 1 was the lone resident to submit an email about the budget, telling aldermen she hopes they support city schools.
The school district submitted a tax-cap compliant budget request of $173.1 million, which is included in Craig’s budget.
The mayor’s budget proposal covers current programming and staff and funds collective bargaining agreements. In addition, through the use of grants, it expands use of a new reading program that supports a newly-adopted curriculum and helps meet the district’s goal of all students reading at grade level by the third grade.
It funds professional development and costs associated with making school buildings safe for students and educators to return to full-time, in-person learning, improved ventilation and PPE. The school district’s budget also outlines potential uses of one-time grant funding — including approximately $26 million in ESSER funds — on technology advancements, curriculum adoption, literacy and math interventions, and adding additional outdoor areas for students at city schools.
On the city side, Craig’s budget includes a $2.2 million increase, which covers steps and longevity for city employees and existing collective bargaining agreements.
Craig said her budget leverages a COPS grant and adds 10 new police officers to the ranks of the Manchester Police Department.
The budget also bonds $4.5 million to address 13.8 miles of roads, along with 30 miles of crack sealing citywide, resulting in 43.8 miles of streets scheduled to receive some type of surface treatment.