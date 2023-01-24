New Shelter
Plumber Tom Labrie prepares to install a water heater in the space that will house the new winter homeless shelter at 39 Beech St. in Manchester.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

It will take at least another week to retrofit a former commercial laundry facility in Manchester into a temporary homeless shelter, the owner said on Monday.

Gino Bernard of Triple Contractors is leasing the former E&R Cleaners building at 39 Beech St. to the city until the end of April for use as a round-the-clock homeless shelter for 40 people.

39 Beech St. was formerly the location of an E&R Cleaners commercial laundry operation.