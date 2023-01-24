It will take at least another week to retrofit a former commercial laundry facility in Manchester into a temporary homeless shelter, the owner said on Monday.
Gino Bernard of Triple Contractors is leasing the former E&R Cleaners building at 39 Beech St. to the city until the end of April for use as a round-the-clock homeless shelter for 40 people.
The city announced the arrangement last week when it cleared tents sheltering about 50 people outside the Families in Transition homeless shelter in downtown Manchester.
On Monday, workers were installing light-gauge metal framing for two bathrooms and two showers in the Beech Street building.
The shelter takes up about 4,000 square feet in the first-floor loading dock. A ramp has been installed leading from a rear parking lot to the shelter.
While the shelter is being readied, the city will continue to use the Cashin senior center as an overnight shelter, said Shannon MacLeod, Mayor Joyce Craig’s chief of staff.
“It’s going to be in use until we find another temporary location or our 24-hour shelter is open,” she said.
MacLeod said the city has hired a director to operate 39 Beech St., but that person’s name was not available on Monday.
City officials estimate the Cashin center overnight shelter might have space for up to 70 cots, but no more than 21 people have spent the night there, MacLeod said.
On Sunday night, 13 spent the night at the Cashin center. She said the bus station at Granite and Canal streets is available for overflow.
Meanwhile, Cafe 1269 has no plans to shut its overnight warming center.
Co-founder Mary Chevalier said the opening of the Cashin center has not reduced the use of Cafe 1269’s overnight operation.
Most nights, about 60 people make use of the warming center, which offers a meal, tables, chairs, a movie and restrooms — but no beds — for people to spend the night.
“We’re centrally located. Beech Street isn’t,” Chevalier said. “There’s a certain population that is going to come to 1269.”
She also said that a police officer and firefighter are stationed each night at the Cashin center, which makes some people feel uneasy.
The camp eviction has not affected use of the warming center, but it has increased use of the day programs at Cafe 1269, Chevalier said. Cafe 1269 offers a meal, showers, bathroom, recovery meetings and other services during the day.
With the tents cleared, people have nowhere to stay during the day, so they come to Cafe 1269, Chevalier said. Once the Beech Street shelter opens, that may alleviate daytime crowding, she said.
The city is spending $156,000 to rent the Beech Street space.
Bernard acquired the building last July. He said he started the retrofit for the homeless shelter about two weeks ago.
Besides adding the bathrooms and showers, his workers have painted the cinderblock walls and ground down the floor to a smooth concrete finish, he said.
“That’s what I do. I buy buildings and put tenants in them,” Bernard said.