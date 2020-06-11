Some Nashua officials say a proposed contract for city firefighters that includes a total salary increase of more than 16% is not financially feasible.
On Wednesday, the aldermanic budget review committee voted against the tentative bargaining agreement with Local 789, the firefighters. The retroactive, four-year contract will now be considered by the full Board of Aldermen on June 23.
“They are worthy. They do deserve this contract,” said Board of Aldermen President Lori Wilshire. “The problem is, the city right now can’t afford this contract.”
According to the contract, which is being supported by the Nashua Fire Commission, the new agreement would run from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2023, and would include salary increases for 170 union members; the total base pay throughout the four years would go from $11.4 million to nearly $13.4 million.
The agreement seeks a 3.98% retroactive pay increase for fiscal year 2020, a 4.04% increase for fiscal year 2021, a 4.2% increase for fiscal year 2022 and a 4.07 % increase for the final year.
“I just can’t say strongly enough that caution is really necessary right now in terms of any major expenditures,” Mayor Jim Donchess told the committee.
Donchess said he learned this week that the state is raising the city’s obligation to pay for pensions by $3 million starting in fiscal year 2022, which he said is a 10% increase in pension costs.
This increase, he warned, “will make a very difficult period of several years far more difficult.”
Nashua has the best fire department in all of New England, said Alderman Ben Clemons. He said its members deserve to have a contract that closes the gap in pay inequity.
“I think that the time has come that we bridge the disparity here, take a leap of faith and do the right thing,” said Clemons.
Alderman Skip Cleaver agreed, saying firefighter pay is behind the curve.
“I feel that this is absolutely necessary for our firemen. They deserve it. They negotiated in good faith … we have got to find a way to pay these guys — men and women,” said Cleaver.
Although $438,000 was initially placed in the current budget as a contingency fund to cover expenses related to the future contract, that number would still be about $150,000 short.
The proposal recommends that $150,000 from the city’s unassigned fund balance be used to cover the proposed salary adjustments recommended for firefighters.
“The use of the unassigned fund balance to cover a deficit in an operating budget is unprecedented in the city of Nashua,” said John Griffin, the city’s chief financial officer.
Alderman Ernest Jette said firefighters in Manchester and Portsmouth are paid less than Nashua firefighters in explaining why he can’t support the proposed contract given the city’s existing budget concerns.
“I have never seen a city that has as much money in the bank as we do, have so many problems funding different things,” said Clemons, urging support of the contract. “It is just almost like an unwillingness to touch the savings account, which is there, in my opinion, for when times get tough.”