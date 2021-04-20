As warmer weather approaches and more restaurants expand outdoor dining in downtown Portsmouth, city councilors are again considering hiking fines for expired parking meters.
Benjamin Fletcher, director of parking, said Monday night that a $15 ticket for an expired meter is not enough to encourage people to pay for more time or move their vehicles to one of the city’s two parking garages.
Fletcher said there has been a 170 percent demand on downtown parking spaces, even during the pandemic, and the goal is to have 85 percent occupancy to help support the businesses that operate there.
“Simply put, in order to encourage the desired behavior, the fine for accessing and using city-owned parking inventory without paying for it should be greater than the maximum cost associated with using the space legally,” Fletcher said.
Under the city’s Stay & Pay program, people can spend $46 to park all day in certain zones, or they can accept the $15 ticket. That is why, Fletcher said, they had originally proposed a $50 fine for expired meters earlier this year.
After objections from councilors, Fletcher and his team came back with a new proposal that went through first reading Monday night, which includes a $35 fine for expired meters. That would increase to $55 if the ticket is not paid within 30 days.
City Councilor Deaglan McEachern opposed the new proposal, asking Fletcher why his department cannot issue multiple citations to vehicle owners who overstay their metered time for an extended period.
McEachern pointed out that many people who get tickets for expired meters return to their vehicles within 15 minutes and do not intend to take advantage of the city’s fine schedule to secure all-day parking downtown.
“I guess I don’t believe that the best course of action is to assume that everybody is going to stay the entire day when they get a ticket and I would like to see if we could just start with issuing multiple tickets,” McEachern said.
Assistant Mayor Jim Splaine was also against an increase in the fine schedule, saying he will vote against increases in parking ticket prices.
Under the proposal, 30-minute parking and 15-minute parking zone violations would also go from $15 to $35.
“I think we’re after more money,” Splaine said. “I don’t know if this is what we should be doing as the ‘City of the Open Door.’”
Other city councilors disagreed. John Tabor said the increase is both reasonable and logical.
“It may seem like a big jump now, but in a few years from now, it won’t,” Tabor said.
There will be a public hearing on the proposed increases in fines on May 3.