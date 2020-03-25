Nashua city planners have approved a plan to convert a former Catholic school on Harvard Street into transitional housing.
With a conditional use permit now granted, Family Promise of Southern New Hampshire intends on relocating its operations to the former Infant Jesus School at 6 Harvard St. The project will include 29 units of transitional housing.
“We need to move forward and expand our services as the homeless population expands in the state,” said Pamela Wellman, executive director of Family Promise of Southern New Hampshire.
Family Promise currently has about 244 organizations across the country, with three of them housed in New Hampshire. The local affiliate is being asked to open more facilities in places such as Laconia and Plymouth because of the needs of the homeless community throughout the state, said Wellman.
“Especially with this COVID-19 virus that has come upon us -- these are the families who financially will be affected by this particular job loss, again, as people are being laid off,” she said.
The 29 units of transitional housing at the former Infant Jesus School will likely accommodate 22 to 24 families who have experienced some type of unemployment, eviction or other situation resulting in the loss of housing, said Wellman, explaining many of these families do not have a support system in place to provide assistance during times of struggle.
The 35,400 square feet building will be renovated to house 29 residential units, 29 bathrooms, 10 offices, a conference room and gathering room, as well as a modified kitchen, dining area, storage space and laundry room.
“This facility seems to me to be a valuable resource for people looking to get back into society,” said Mike Pedersen, planning board member.
Its location is also close to the city’s future commuter rail station and existing bus line, which can be beneficial to the residents, he added.
Some neighbors expressed concerns about the transitional housing project, specifically about traffic and parking in the vicinity of the site. A resident at 12 Harvard St. said the area is already congested with vehicles, adding he worries that the project could be detrimental to home values in the vicinity.
Wellman said Family Promise of Southern New Hampshire has been operating for 16 years and has an intensive intake process and extensive application procedures, stressing background checks and initial drug screenings are conducted.
In addition, she said the new facility will be a dry campus.