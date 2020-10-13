Peterborough’s website no longer displays a copy of a letter from Deputy Secretary of State Dave Scanlan, who called out the town’s administration over its treatment of Town Clerk Linda Guyette.
Deputy Town Administrator Nicole MacStay did not respond to requests on Tuesday for the letter, sent by Scanlan on Sept. 28. The letter, in which Scanlan wrote that it appears the town administration had usurped Guyette’s legal authority to handle absentee ballots, had previously been a public record and part of the public select board meeting packet for its Oct. 6 meeting.
Following a request for a copy of the letter last week, MacStay instead sent a link to the town’s website, where the letter was posted as her response to the Right-to-Know request. The link was not working on Tuesday, with a message that the file had been moved or removed from the site.
The town clerk’s office has been roiling with controversy since June when Deputy Town Clerk Gayle Bohl first filed a grievance over Guyette’s behavior. Town Administrator Rodney Bartlett sent Guyette an email in July in which he stated she created a hostile work environment, and the town hired the Leddy Group to conduct an investigation.
According to the Leddy Group report, Guyette regularly used profanity in front of staff and residents and was known to have a temper. Employees in the town hall report her behavior as frequently unsettling and unprofessional, according to the report. Bohl told the Leddy Group investigator she is now on medication for anxiety because of her interactions with Guyette.
Bohl resigned earlier this month. Her lawyer, Chuck Douglas, called her treatment “miserable” and said he will file a whistleblower case against the town.
Guyette disputes the report, and the accusation that she exposed people in Town Hall to COVID-19 after she tested positive in June. Guyette said in her own statement that she gave the Leddy Group investigator the wrong date for her positive test result, but the investigator never corrected the record, according to Guyette.
After being contacted by L. Phillips Runyon, the town moderator, Scanlan investigated the situation in the town clerk’s office and found Bohl was working in the basement processing the absentee ballots, and Guyette was barred from being around Bohl. Scanlan said this was an “usurpation” of Guyette’s legal authority to oversee ballots and elections in town.
In the letter, Scanlan praised Guyette’s work running elections for the town in past elections. He characterized the issues between Bohl and Guyette as interoffice conflict. Scanlan’s review was to make sure the November election is run correctly. He suggested the town administration get Guyette more help for November.
Guyette is an elected official and not under the authority of the board. She is paid $69,000 a year.