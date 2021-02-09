Peterborough’s former deputy town clerk Gayle Bohl, who claims she faced retaliation for complaining about her verbal abuse from her boss, was ordered along with the town to try to settle the case without going to trial.
Bohl filed a whistleblower complaint against Peterborough last year, saying that she was forced to work in the basement after reporting issues with Town Clerk Linda Guyette's lack of COVID-19 safety protocols. Superior Court Judge Amy Messer has now ordered that the parties enter into alternative dispute resolution.
Bohl resigned her post last September, claiming that her interactions with Guyette made her sick and led her to take anti-anxiety medication.
The town hired an outside firm, the Leddy Group, to investigate Bohl’s claims. The Leddy Group report found Guyette had created a hostile work environment.
Guyette reportedly swore at and screamed at Bohl, and at times other town employees were concerned, according to the Leddy report.
“On July 15, the yelling and use of extreme profanity towards the complainant were so loud that concerned employees went to the Town Administrator for assistance. Upon arrival, Ms. Guyette yelled and used extreme profanity toward him,” the Leddy report states.
Guyette also reportedly exposed people in town offices to COVID-19, after she herself tested positive. Guyette has denied knowingly exposing people to the illness and claims she mistakenly gave the Leddy Group representative the wrong date for her positive test in an initial interview.
“However, when it was brought to my attention, I corrected the misunderstanding, and did so before the Leddy Group report was issued,” Guyette wrote in a statement. “Unfortunately, this correction was not conveyed in any of the public disclosures regarding this matter.”