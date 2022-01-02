PETERBOROUGH — Plans for a new fire station and municipal campus on Elm Street are being finalized in early 2022 in order to present a bond article to voters at this May’s town meeting.
Fire Chief Ed Walker said Monday that the task force has been working with HKT Architects of Charlestown, Mass., but has not yet zeroed in on an estimate for the cost of the project.
“As far as town meeting goes, we’re on target,” Peterborough Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said Tuesday. “We should have an estimate in hand before we go to a bond hearing in March.”
The municipal task force is meeting next on Jan. 6, MacStay said, with a snow date of Jan. 12.
“We’re going to have a few options that are going to be presented by HKT,” MacStay said of the Jan. 6 meeting.
Once a plan for the project is finalized an estimate for the cost can be determined, she said.
In June, the Peterborough Select Board established the Municipal Facility Task Force to study the construction of a new fire station on the town’s Elm Street property where the town’s Department of Public Works garage and Community Center buildings are already located. The town’s current fire station, located on Summer Street, is outdated and in need of renovations.
The town determined the need for a new fire station back in 2004, Walker said. And since then the department has only continued to outgrow the building as building conditions have worsened. The Summer Street fire station was built in the 1940s as a DPW garage, Walker said. Then in 1972 the town’s fire department “inherited it,” Walker said.
“If you have to work in that building on a day that it rains, we have four separate places in the building where the water just falls through,” Walker said.
Peterborough Fire and Rescue has also expanded regionally over the years, currently operating its ambulance service for several other towns and has a total of four ambulance vehicles. The department struggles to have enough space to store its vehicles, he said.
There is also a lack of space for personnel, he said, for example, because the department now operates 24 hours a day/seven days a week the training room is now used as a bunkroom.
Walker said whatever the task force presents to voters will seem extravagant compared to the current fire station.
“Because we are looking to replace a building that was built in the 1940s as a DPW garage, whatever we build is going to look like the Taj Mahal,” Walker said.
Town meeting voters approved $200,000 two years ago to design a new fire station, Walker said. Residents have also expressed a desire for the DPW garage to stay put, in recent years nixing plans for a new garage at the town’s wastewater treatment plant on Pheasant Road off Route 202 North in favor of a renovated garage at its current Elm Street location. Walker said that project is on hold until voters decide whether to move forward with the plan for a municipal campus. If the fire station is being built on Elm Street that will affect the plans for the DPW renovation, Walker said.
Walker said in addition to designing a new fire station to be built at the corner of Route 101 and Elm Street, the task force is also planning the infrastructure needed to make the Elm Street land work as a campus. Part of the campus would also include future plans for a new police station.
The police station building, currently on Grove Street, is still adequate but in the next few years is expected to need improvements and/or more space. The new fire station is being designed with that in mind, Walker said, so that a future police station could be built beside the fire station and space could be shared, for future cost savings, Walker said. For example, the departments could share a training room and a heating system.
“There is no need to have two separate IT closets,” he said.
The needed renovation of the Peterborough Community Center, located in a former New Hampshire National Guard Armory, is not part of the municipal campus task force plans, Walker said.
Recreation Director Lisa A. Koziell-Betz said Tuesday that because of the pandemic the demand for architects has gone up and the department has not yet had the building assessed. In May, town meeting voters approved $30,000 for the assessment.
“COVID is the holdup, basically everybody is really busy, and being busy they price really high and we didn’t get the bids that we thought we would get in,” she said. “We need an assessment of the building to see what kind of shape that it’s in. What work needs to be done to bring it up to snuff to support the activities that we do in there now and the activities that we want to do in there in the future.”