Pine Acres Resort has been given approval to open after turning over its reopening plan to Raymond officials for review to avoid getting fined under a new emergency public health regulation adopted by selectmen.
Health Officer Gregory Arvanitis signed off on the plan for the town’s only campground, which has been at the center of a debate in recent weeks over plans to open amid the coronavirus pandemic, to reopen.
The approval followed the selectmen’s vote last week to adopt a new regulation requiring campgrounds to submit an accepted reopening plan to the town before opening for the season. Under the regulation, a campground that fails to turn in the plan or adhere to an accepted plan could be fined $250 a day for the first day of the offense and $100 a day for each day of non-compliance up to a maximum of $1,000.
According to the regulation, the reopening plan must state how the campground will address each requirement outlined by the governor’s order on May 1 that allows campgrounds to reopen to New Hampshire residents and campground “members.”
The plan must also explain how the campground will enforce the governor’s order.
The regulation gives the health officer the power to stop a campground from opening.
Town Manager Joseph Ilsley said the town worked with Pine Acres to address gaps in the plan regarding state public health policies regarding self-isolation, self-quarantine and self-observation.
He said the town asked the campground to work with the health officer to monitor factors that would indicate coronavirus risks to first responders who may be called to respond to the facility and to identify indicators of a localized outbreak of the virus.
The town also offered campers access to its crisis call center. Ilsley said the goal is to provide a local resource to navigate the state’s mental health resources for an out-of-state camper in crisis.
Ilsley said Pine Acres Resort met all of the health officer’s requests and could open as early as Friday if the campground chooses.
Raymond town officials, along with others in many other New Hampshire communities, have voiced concerns about the opening of campgrounds because they fear it will bring a flood of campers, especially from other states, into their towns from areas hard hit by the coronavirus.
In addition to concerns about social distancing, sanitization and other potential issues at campgrounds, officials also worry that the influx of campers could spread the virus in local stores and businesses and further deplete certain supplies that residents are already struggling to find.