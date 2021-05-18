In a vote of no confidence, the Plaistow Board of Selectmen on Monday booted Selectman Greg Taillon from his role as chairman.
Selectman Jay DeRoche made the motion to remove Taillon as chairman after learning through the newspaper last week that Police Chief Douglas Mullin had been placed on paid administrative leave.
“I was disappointed to find out by the newspaper and not by the chair at 4 p.m. in the afternoon,” he told the board before selectmen voted 4-1 to strip him of the chairmanship.
Mullin is being investigated by the state Attorney General’s Office after one of his own officers alleged that the chief had assaulted him last month after he was called into his office.
Taillon had referred media inquiries about the chief’s status to Assistant Town Manager Greg Colby, who confirmed on May 10 that Mullin had been placed on leave.
Taillon also insisted that because Plaistow has a town manager form of government, selectmen are not involved with personnel issues.
“Basically, personnel issues are not to be discussed. If somebody tells me something about personnel, that’s confidential and I’m not going to tell anybody else, nor can I have a private conversation with each of you because that would then be a meeting, so if you are going to remove me as chair for me following the law, shame on you as well,” Taillon said.
He added, “You have it in your mind that you are entitled to know about personnel issues within the town. You are not.”
DeRoche said he felt Taillon should have found a way to notify the rest of the board.
Taillon said that even if they had found out “24 hours before reading about it or being told about it, what would you have been able to do? What could you have done about that? Nothing. There’s nothing that you can do. Are you going to tell (Town Manager Mark Pearson), ‘Oh, you’re doing this wrong?’ That’s not your responsibility. It’s his responsibility to take care of personnel issues,” he said.
Taillon said several times that he was “very disappointed” after learning that the board wanted him out as chairman.
The police chief being put on leave without board notification wasn’t the only issue that irked DeRoche.
He also complained that the board wasn’t made aware of an event last week in which Taillon represented selectmen when he presented the Boston Post Cane to the town’s oldest resident at a historical society ceremony.
He said he also only learned about that event when he read about it in the newspaper.
“Just on those two events it’s disconcerting to me that my confidence in you in keeping the board apprised on items that the chair should be keeping the board apprised of may or may not happen and I’ll leave it at that,” DeRoche said.
Taillon defended his handling of the Boston Post Cane event, saying it’s something that’s hosted by the historical society and “has nothing to do with the board of selectmen.”
“The only job I was doing was I handed the cane to the gentleman,” he said.
Taillon said the board was invited to the ceremony and that he had invited Vice Chairman John Blinn Sr. to attend.