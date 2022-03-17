PETERBOROUGH — Two weeks ago, Peterborough Budget Committee members, along with residents, expressed sticker shock when the Municipal Campus Task Force proposed a $23 million bond to build a new fire station on town-owned property on Elm Street.
Tuesday, state officials agreed a bond that size for the town would be too expensive.
During the pre-application process to secure the bond through the New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank, town officials learned that the $23 million bond would indeed be too much debt for the town, Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said at a joint Select Board and Budget Committee meeting Tuesday night.
The New Hampshire municipal bond bank had notified the town of this Tuesday morning, she said.
“Towns in New Hampshire cannot exceed three percent of their valuation in general fund debt and we found out through this pre-application process we would be exceeding that debt limit,” MacStay said.
The town’s total assessed value is $919,846,788, she said, and based on that the town cannot exceed $27,595,404 in debt.
The town, however, already has $6,871,273 in bond debt.
“With the $2.5 million highway garage bond and the $23 million potential fire and ambulance facility, municipal campus bond, that runs us over our limit by almost $5 million. So we have to pump the brakes on this project as a result. We are not going to be able to bring it forward, at least not this year, not in this form.”
MacStay proposed moving the project forward this year with a $2 million bond to allow the town to start designing the new facility in order to bring it before voters in the future.
MacStay said state bond officials would have to approve the changes to the bond article since there is no time for the town to hold another bond hearing before May Town Meeting.
Budget Committee members agreed with the Select Board to present voters with the $2 million bond in May, but many said the task force needs to rethink its plans for a 30,000-square-foot, $23 million fire station.
On Thursday, MacStay said the town’s bond counsel has determined that the town can go forward with the amended bond article as long as the Select Board holds a second bond hearing on March 29 to provide the public the opportunity to comment on the proposed change.
The town of Litchfield built an 11,000-square foot fire station for $4 million two years ago, Budget Committee member Rich Clark said.
“I have a problem with $2 million to continue down this road,” Clark said.
Fire Chief Ed Walker said it’s hard to compare Peterborough to other towns the same size since Peterborough serves multiple towns through its ambulance service. He added the proposed facility would include space that would be shared when a new police station is built on the municipal campus down the line.
“What we are looking to build is designed to meet the needs of our organization, the way we run our organization,” Walker said. “Peterborough is a town of 6,500; provides ambulance service to 13,000 people in over 75 square miles. Peterborough is also a community that has a hospital, three schools, five high-rise elderly housing buildings, six other multi-story apartment buildings. We’re not your typical community of 6,500 in the state of New Hampshire.”
Budget committee member Mandy Sliver said she understands the need, but the fact remains the town cannot afford it and the state has confirmed that.
“I’m not saying that the fire department isn’t important. … I’m saying we have all felt that we can’t afford that number,” Sliver said. “The state of New Hampshire is telling us we can’t afford that number. They are not allowing us to take out the amount of debt that we are saying we need to build this building. So I don’t see any way we can build it.”
MacStay said it will likely cost the town more in the long run to do the project in phases.
Sliver said the town is also looking at a new police station and a renovation of the community center at some point in the near future.
“We would basically be maxing out our debt limit as a town for the next 10 to 15 years,” Sliver said. “That just makes me really nervous, to completely max out everything we could bond for, for the foreseeable future. … I just don’t see how it’s possible.”
MacStay added that the needs of the fire station are “dire.”
Selectman Bill Taylor suggested seeking state and federal funds since the ambulance service is a regional need.
In June, the Peterborough Select Board established the Municipal Facility Task Force to study the construction of a new fire station on the town’s Elm Street property where the town’s Department of Public Works garage and Community Center buildings are already located.
The town’s current fire station, located on Summer Street, is outdated and in need of renovations, town officials say. While the town is not proposing to build a new police station at this time, the proposed fire station is being designed to accommodate a new police station building when one is needed in the future.
The town determined the need for a new fire station back in 2004. The Summer Street fire station was built in the 1940s as a DPW garage. Then, in 1972, the building was used to house the town’s fire department.