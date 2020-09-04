Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said Friday he was "saddened and sickened" by a ruling that calls for former Manchester police Officer Aaron Brown, described as a "proven racist," to keep his job.
Capano made his remarks in a two-page statement issued two days after the New Hampshire Union Leader reported about racially-tinged texts from Brown and a ruling from a labor arbiter that he should keep his job.
"We are extremely saddened and sickened to see that an arbitrator could rule in this manner after hearing this egregious case," Capano said.
Meanwhile, Brown's lawyer said the text messages were personal communications between him and his wife and should have never been made public.
Mark Morrissette said his client got caught up in the investigation of another police officer.
"Those texts were literally made in jest, call it bravado, call it what you want," Morrissette said. Brown, a husband and father of two young children, is not a racist, he said.
Capano's statement was quickly followed by statements from Mayor Joyce Craig and Police Commission Chairman Scott Spradling.
"Bad cops are bad for our police department, our residents, our neighborhoods, and our city," Craig said, while also saying that rank-and-file members of the Police Department are serious about making the city safe.
Ever since he was fired, the Manchester Police Patrolman's Association union has been fighting for Brown to return to work.
In late December, an arbiter ruled that Brown should get his job back and all back pay since his April 2018 termination, less 30 days for his suspension.
In his statement, Capano said he refused to hire him back, and a decision issued last month issued Brown substantial back pay.
Capano said he has asked the state Police Standards and Training Council to determine whether Brown should maintain his certification.
"Aaron Brown's actions cast a shadow on this agency, but those actions are not representative of the police department as a whole," Capano said.
Capano said a hearing is pending with the Public Employee Labor Relations Board about Brown's future as a police officer.
Brown, an officer of 11 years, went as far as to joke about shooting Blacks in his text messages.
Two months later, he sent his wife video of a “crackbunny fight” and wrote: “I am certainly not a racist. I have my proclivities about people ... but those folks are straight up n’s ... no two ways about it. Serve no place in life or society. And yet they are completely taking over all parts of daily life.”
The texts were sent from Brown’s department-issued cellphone.