The Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously at its meeting Monday night to send a proposal to raise prices for parking meters, including a $50 fine for expired meters, back to the city's Parking and Traffic Safety Committee for further study.
The existing fine is $15 for an expired meter, and numerous people objected to the $35 price jump, saying it would hurt workers and deter visitors.
City Councilor Paige Trace reported receiving more than 100 reactions from concerned residents.
“It’s all the people out there who aren’t making enough money to be able to afford a $50 ticket. $50 is huge to them,” Trace said.
City Councilor John Tabor said the price jump is too much for employees of downtown businesses who work in customer service.
“I think this penalizes the people who have the least control of their time, which is workers downtown at a bank or restaurant. They have to serve a customer. They get delayed,” Tabor said.
There is a parking program for downtown workers at one of the city’s two parking garages, City Councilor Peter Whelan pointed out.
“We have a program for the workers that park downtown in the Foundry Garage, which is $3 a day. We’ve lowered the rate there so there’s lots of options,” Whelan said.
The last time city officials changed the fine structure was 2013; they claim tourists ignore the current $15 fine.
Fines for violating limited parking rules would also have been upped to $50 under the proposal.
“I understand there is a need to update some of these, but when it comes to the $50 as a deterrent from an increase in a parking fee, that might be a deterrent after you get it, but it could be a deterrent to coming back to Portsmouth,” City Councilor Deaglan McEachern said of tourists during Monday’s meeting.
City Councilor Esther Kennedy suggested a fine schedule, with heavier penalties for repeat offenders.
Valerie Rochon, president of The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth, said Tuesday she had not yet heard any feedback from members on the potential price increases, but she was planning to meet with retail shop and restaurant owners Wednesday.
Rochon said it is not a bad idea to have a community-wide discussion about what the challenges with parking and safety are in Portsmouth. Rochon pointed out that most places downtown are walkable from the parking garages.
Rochon said it is hard to find the balance because if people stay in parking spots longer than they should -- ignoring the $15 fine -- it hurts business owners who need the spots to turn over to attract other customers who prefer to park on the street.
“On the other hand, I suspect many of our visitors, if they’re a couple minutes past getting their cars and are fined $50, the chances of them coming back to Portsmouth would be slim to a snowball’s chance,” Rochon said.