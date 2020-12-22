Portsmouth city councilors reversed course Monday night and voted to allow ordinances banning distribution of single-use plastics on city land and Styrofoam containers citywide to go into effect at the end of this year.
Enforcement of the Styrofoam ban with penalties will not start until Sept. 30. Right now, those penalties are up to the discretion of the city’s legal department.
During their meeting on Dec. 7, councilors voted to consider postponing implementation of the bans until Dec. 31, 2022.
A number of teenagers in the community spoke out against the potential delay. At Monday night’s virtual city council meeting, the president of Portsmouth High School’s Eco Club said she was heartbroken when she heard about it.
Abigail Herrholz, of Portsmouth, said she started a petition a week ago and it has more than 225 signatures. She said banning plastic now will help Portsmouth get ahead of the curve.
“Help our kids, and grandkids, and our citizens have a green future. Think about your families. Would you want them swimming in plastic or fishing for plastic?” Herrholz said.
Ben Doyle, a PHS student from Greenland, said a majority of area residents support the bans.
“We have less than a decade, approximately seven to nine years, to drastically improve our ecological behaviors. Effective waste legislation is critical now, and the need for it increases exponentially every day,” Doyle said.
The high school Eco Club was instrumental in getting the bans passed in the fall of last year, with members going to city council meetings in outfits made of single-use plastic bags.
Some city councilors were concerned on Monday that the Styrofoam ban would burden local restaurants since it has been generally harder to get take-out packaging this year due to the fact that most establishments are surviving on these orders because of COVID-19.
“The restaurants really need a little bit longer runway here before this ban takes effect. I’ve had a lot of discussions with distributors who sell this to restaurants and they’re telling me the price increases are 20 and 30 percent, going up monthly, if people can get it,” Councilor Peter Whelan said.
Mayor Rick Becksted said he has concerns about the citywide Styrofoam ban because they may face legal challenges over it.
“This is my one fear factor, and it’s the last thing we need to get into under these uncertain times. I’m very hesitant on going and passing it along when we have no right to be able to go and do so. It is not backed by legislation in Concord,” Becksted said.
All powers of local government come from those granted by the state Legislature.
Becksted voted for the bans to be implemented but said the Styrofoam ban will likely come up again for discussion.
The decision to drop the postponements of the bans until 2022 was unanimous.
Worldwide, it is estimated that people use up to 10 million plastic bags per minute and up to 13 million metric tons of plastic waste ends up in the oceans every year.
According to No More Styrofoam, a project aimed to raise awareness about the high threat that polystyrene foam poses to the environment, U.S. citizens throw away 25 trillion cups made from Styrofoam every year.
The most common trash items found in the environment are cigarette butts, plastic drinking bottles, plastic bottle caps, food wrappers and plastic grocery bags, according to the United Nations Environment Program.