Cars are getting more expensive — and not just for civilians.
The cost to buy nine new vehicles for the Nashua Police Department will be nearly $63,000 higher than what the Board of Aldermen approved in the city budget. The Ford Explorer SUVs often used by police are getting more expensive, along with most other cars and just about everything else a city buys.
Police cars are replaced on a set schedule, said Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke. Police cruisers and unmarked cars take a beating, and Rourke said they’re typically replaced after they’re driven about 100,000 miles.
The city buys new vehicles most years as part of that schedule, so when city and police department leaders crafted the current budget, they set aside money for new police cars.
Aldermen approved spending just over $416,000 on nine new police cars during the current fiscal year. Seven will be marked police cruisers and two will be unmarked.
The department is planning to buy three types of vehicles: Six marked cars were expected to cost about $45,300 each, another type of marked vehicle for just over $52,000, and two unmarked cars for about $46,500 each.
But as of this week, the vehicles are expected to cost more. The six marked cars are projected to cost more than $51,600 each. The other marked car is expected to cost more than $64,100, and the two marked cars are expected to cost over $52,500 each.
The new total for nine vehicles is expected to be $479,027.
Because the price had increased more than 10% over what was budgeted — it’s about 15% — Nashua aldermen were expected to vote on the new vehicles during their meeting Tuesday.
Cars aren’t the only thing stretching the police budget these days, Rourke said. Other equipment costs more too.
Federal grants offset the cost of some of those major expenses, Rourke said, with grants available for vehicles and other equipment.
Rourke said he’s noticed the higher cost of electricity, just as most New Hampshire homes and businesses have seen their rates rise since August. As the cost of clothing rises, Rourke said, so does the cost of uniforms.
Several Nashua city departments were hit with rising supply costs as they made their budgets for the current fiscal year, said Megan Caron, strategic initiatives analyst for the city of Nashua.
The cost of fuel of all kinds is hitting cities including Nashua hard.
“For example, we saw a rise in the cost of diesel fuel by more than 28%; gasoline by more than 22%; heating oil by more 20%,” Caron wrote in an email.
The cost of road salt rose by 45% for Nashua, and the city saw a 12% increase in the cost of health insurance, and a 7% rise for liability insurance.
“The challenge is keeping costs to taxpayers down while maintaining excellent city services to our residents,” Caron said.
Manchester feels it, too
In Manchester, Central Fleet Services Director Jon Hopkins said he’s also noticing sharp increases in the price of cars used by city police and other municipal departments, and costs for vehicle maintenance.
The Ford Explorers used by Manchester police were listed at about $33,000 for the 2022 model year — the new 2023 models are listed for $42,000.
One type of van used in Manchester’s Facilities Division rose from $28,000 last year to $42,000 this year, Hopkins said.
And some of the biggest city vehicles are seeing the biggest price increases: The cost of a Mack plow truck, with plows and a sander, was just shy of $200,000 in 2019, Hopkins said. A 2023 model is $290,995.
Supply-chain tumult and inflation have made it harder, and more expensive, to buy tires, grease and oil, Hopkins said, and waits for other parts mean long waits for repairs.
One Manchester police car was out of service for seven months waiting for the parts for a repair, Hopkins said.
“I have had vehicles on order with different manufacturers for over a year that have just gone into production,” Hopkins wrote in an email.