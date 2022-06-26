The Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings agreed to consider a piece of park land on the West Side as surplus in order to sell it to a group committed to building a $17 million community center.
The decision made last week in a 4-1 vote to sell the 4.15-acre property for $600,000 will need to be approved by the full board of mayor and aldermen. The land is near Gossler Park Elementary School and Parkside Middle School.
The building — to be named the Mark Stebbins Community Center — will house multiple organizations, with the “anchor agencies” being the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester and Amoskeag Health. The two-story building is expected to be about 40,000 square feet.
Jeanine Tousignant, project facilitator, said other agencies will likely have space in the building but have not been identified.
The community center is being established as its own nonprofit. Lawyers for the project agreed to work with the city on deed restriction and right of first refusal if the nonprofit were to sell down the road.
A market analysis showed the land value in today’s market in the range of $600,000 to $750,000, according to the material submitted.
The group said “a generous donor” committed to the $600,000 purchase price.
Mayor Joyce Craig called the underutilized site perfect for such a project, saying it’s “an extension of Parks and Rec.”
“The mission of this community is consistent with Parks and Recs. They are serving the youth and families of the West Side,” she said. “Then to take it a step further, they are investing $17 million into this property and we all know that we would never be able to do that.”
Ward 5 Alderman Anthony Sapienza suggested he’d have trouble letting go of the land.
“I completely agree with the mission, but I think that we can find a way to do it without selling the land, so that 25, 50, 100 years from now we are not regretting it,” he said. “It is park land and to me selling parkland is not something that I can do.”
He ended up voting to bring the proposal before the full board. At-large Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur voted against, saying he wanted more input from neighbors.
The nonprofit will work with Manchester Grows to make sure a community garden remains on the parcel.
The center would be named after Mark Stebbins, CEO of the state’s largest architectural-construction firm, who died last June at 67. He was known for his support of multiple nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Club. The entire $17 million will be privately raised.
Stebbins was chairman and CEO of Procon, a large construction firm in Hooksett. He also owned XSS Hotels, Stebbins Commercial Properties, Monarch Communities and Coolcore.
His widow, Sally, spoke at the meeting and said the committee did a lot of homework, including talking to West Side residents and sending out surveys.
“I think there is a real need out there and the Stebbins family is willing to step up and support this project in a big way,” she said.
She said the construction work will be bid out.