Pennichuck East Utility Inc.'s proposed water rate hike of just over 21% has Litchfield residents and town officials concerned.
The subsidiary of Pennichuck Corporation recently submitted a rate filing with the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission saying its revenue needs were about $10.7 million, while its actual revenues were closer to $8.8 million.
“Temporary rates are necessary because, unless temporary rate relief is granted, PEU’s inadequate revenues will result in the confiscation of the company’s property,” attorney Marcia Brown wrote.
The water company is seeking both new temporary water rates and permanent rates, according to the petition. Current rates are $20.70 based on a 5/8-inch meter, while the proposed temporary rate is $23.81 and the proposed permanent rate is $24.17.
The volumetric charge would also go up, and, if approved, this would increase the current monthly average bill of about $69.52 to $79.97 for the temporary rate and to $85.40 for the permanent rate.
Brown wrote that PEU’s current revenues are too low to cover principal and interest payments to Pennichuck Corp, and to cover PEU’s operating expenses.
Company officials said the temporary rate would phase in the increase.
"Otherwise, if the needed revenue requirement was put into customer rates all at once at the conclusion of the rate proceeding, it might create rate shock to customer’s budgets,” Larry Goodhue, Pennichuck CEO and Donald Ware, Pennichuck COO, said in testimony provided to the PUC.
Last week, Litchfield officials met virtually with local residents to hear concerns about the proposed rate increases from PEU.
“I guess they feel that the exorbitant prices we are spending now are not nearly enough,” said state Rep. Rich Lascelles, who is also a selectman.
He has already filed an intervention request in the rate case, a move also being considered by the full Litchfield Board of Selectmen.
“I think we need to have special legal counsel so we understand what the proper steps are to protect the interests of Litchfield taxpayers and users,” said Troy Brown, town administrator. “ … On the surface, it almost appears that Litchfield could be subsidizing some of the smaller communities that are out there in the Pennichuck East community.”
“We have the choice of fighting this every way that we can,” Lascelles said last week.
Litchfield does have the option of taking over the water system, he said; similar action was taken by Hudson several years ago.
In a letter to the PUC, local resident Holly Trow described the rate increase as “astronomical and inequitable” compared to surrounding communities.
“There is no reason that the residents of Litchfield, myself included, should pay between 2.9 and 5.7 times the surrounding communities. This is especially unconscionable for the residents in town who have had to abandon their wells due to the St. Gobain PFOA contaminations,” Trow wrote.