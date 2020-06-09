MANCHESTER — About 150 protesters met in front of City Hall Tuesday evening to call for two aldermen to resign over their social media posts.
“I didn’t know much about local government before this, but I’m not ever going to look away,” Black Lives Matter Manchester organizer Erika Perez told the crowd, which gathered as aldermen met remotely to discuss a budget.
Alderman-at-Large Joseph Kelly Levasseur and Ward 8 Alderman Michael Porter have so far resisted calls for their resignations. After activists highlighted their social media posts about a June 2 Black Lives Matter protest, demands began for the aldermen to step down. Levasseur said his post was misconstrued and Porter said his comment was poorly worded.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and seven aldermen called on Levasseur and Porter to resign June 5.
“The statements and actions of Alderman-at-Large Joseph Kelly Levasseur and Alderman Michael Porter are an embarrassment to the people of Manchester and an insult to everyone who is working to bring positive change to our city, state, and nation,” the mayor’s statement read, calling the posts intimidation and bullying.
On May 30, Levasseur wrote he thought violent protests against Manchester police had been planned. “Go ahead make their day,” he posted in response to a call for rioting on South Willow Street.
Police later charged Daniel Zeron, a 19-year-old from Ashland, with writing the post calling for a riot. Zeron is unaffiliated with Black Lives Matter Manchester, which has denounced violence and looting.
Levasseur said his post was not about the peaceful Black Lives Matter vigil on June 2. Levasseur said he was sympathetic to protests against police brutality. “What I don’t sympathize with is attacks on business and property,” he said.
Ward 8’s Porter suggested clearing out protesters with a “big old plow truck,” in response to another comment on Levasseur’s thread.
“In retrospect my post ‘big old plow truck’ was poorly worded and I understand how it can be misconstrued,” Porter wrote in an email Friday evening.
The two Democrats running for governor, executive councilor Andru Volinsky and state Senate majority leader Dan Feltes, also called for Levasseur and Porter to resign.
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, generally condemned such remarks.
“I haven’t seen the comments but anybody using that kind of language, anything of a racial nature, yes, there is no place for that,” Sununu said.
Levasseur and Porter have both said they will not resign. Their terms do not end until 2021.
Black Lives Matter activists Tyrell Whitted and Ronelle Tshiela said they have tried to talk to Levasseur. Tshiela said Levasseur cut her off before she could speak, and claimed she did not live in Manchester; she said she has lived in the city since elementary school.
Whitted said Levasseur called him a “zipperhead.”
“I feel like my public officials should not be throwing racial slurs at me,” Whitted said Tuesday. “It’s really inappropriate, and we shouldn’t have someone like that in office.”
Levasseur said Tuesday he thought the word meant someone not very smart, though urbandictionary.com lists “zipperhead” as a racial slur referring to Asian people.
Jon Hopwood, a longtime Levasseur critic, said at Tuesday’s protest that Levasseur has harassed people out of the city. “He’s been a plague on this city for years,” Hopwood said.
“I haven’t harassed anyone and work hard to make this a welcoming city by working hard to make it a safe place that welcomes everyone,” Levasseur responded
Through his two decades in city politics, Levasseur has been called on to resign after name-calling at least three other times, but was the top vote-getter in the 2019 race for at-large alderman, receiving 9,252 votes.